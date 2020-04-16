Laurence Bédard Posts Throwback Video Featuring Skimpy Black Bikini, ‘Miss Those Beautiful Days At The Beach’

Laurence Bédard has wowed her Instagram followers once again as she laments about days previously spent at the beach in her latest throwback video. While lockdown continues in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it is a sentiment likely held by many of her 2.8 million followers.

The video shows an undisclosed sunny beach location. The 26-year-old is seen standing underneath a pier as she poses for the video shoot. It is unclear when exactly the video was shot but plenty of sunlight highlights the model as she works for the camera.

Wearing a white crop top, the logo for Bang energy drinks is emblazoned across the front of it in pink lettering. This is paired with a skimpy black string bikini bottom. Gold rings highlight the barely-there bikini and nearly all of Laurence’s tattoos on her slim and toned body are on display as a result of this.

Diamond stud earrings adorn the model’s ears and Laurence wears no other jewelry. Her short nails are well manicured in a pale pink shade.

Her sleek blond bob is shoulder length and the still image for the video shows Laurence looking demurely off to one side as her hands rest on either side of her body, one tucked into her bikini bottom. Her eyes are highlighted with minimal smoky makeup and her plump pink lips appear to be devoid of lipstick.

When the video starts, the Instagram model gazes at the camera as she adjusts the straps on her crop top. Using various shots, Laurence is shown drinking the energy drink as well as enjoying her time on the beach.

Posted 12 hours ago, already the video has garnered 204,000 likes as her followers flocked to comment.

“Wow you look absolutely amazing and so sexy and perfect,” one follower wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“Gorgeous as always!” a fan wrote, using the fire emoji for emphasis.

“Wow you’re simply perfect,” said another person.

Many of her followers had no words to describe the video. Instead, they turned to rows of emoji in order to convey exactly how they felt. Most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji, closely followed by an array of kissing emoji.

Laurence is known for her racy bikini pics on Instagram. Only a day prior to her latest video, she posted a photo of her wearing a skimpy white bikini as she showed off her multitude of tattoos.