Buxom Babe Danielley Ayala Posts Scandalous Bathtub Photos To Instagram

American model Danielley Ayala shared two scandalous new photos to her Instagram page earlier today, much to the delight of her 3.1 million followers. The buxom babe soaked in the bubbly water while putting her sizable breasts on display, she left virtually nothing to the imagination.

In the first pic, Danielley set up her camera on the edge of the tub and faced the marble wall. She peered over her shoulder with a faux-innocent expression on her angelic facial features while keeping her arms crossed over her chest.

However, the majority of her left breast was visible. Danielley carefully put some soap bubbles on her nipple to censor it from the Instagram filters. She also held up a glass of wine and playfully tilted it toward her camera to say cheers.

The second snap was even more provocative than the first with Danielley lifting her arms and showcasing her glorious sideboob. She dipped her chest into the water to hide her nipple from the camera yet again. For the second photo, she left her glass of wine sitting on the rim of her bathtub.

Danielley tied her wavy brown locks into a messy bun, but left lots of tendrils loose, using them to curtain her face from camera as she peeked out from between the tendrils to add to her coy and mysterious vibe. Despite being in the bath, it appeared Danielley wore a little bit of makeup, including blush, lipstick, and mascara.

It didn’t take long for Danielley’s post to attract tons of attention. Within nine hours of going live, her images earned almost 300,000 likes and close to 5,000 comments.

Her loyal fanbase couldn’t help but flock to her comments section to drool over her curvaceous figure. Dozens of users were left speechless by Danielley’s photo and filled her comments section with loving emoji instead of words.

“Oohhhh biiiihhhhh! Bubble baths & you, my fav,” raved one user, adding a heart-eyes emoji and hungry emoji to their comment.

“Staring at your pictures the whole day,” confessed another admirer.

“This is the best pic you ever posted!!!” praised a third person, trailing their compliment with multiple flame emoji, a sunglasses emoji, and a peace sign emoji.

“Enjoy the moment, cheers baby!!! Have a beautiful day,” chimed in a fourth contributor. They added several playful and adoring emoji to their remark, too.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported that Danielley had shared a sizzling photograph of herself wearing see-through lingerie to tantalize her many fans and admirers.