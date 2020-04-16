Odell Beckham Jr. Trade To Vikings Seems Unlikely According To Mike Florio

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly in talks to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Minnesota Vikings. The report surfaced on Wednesday morning and took off on social media but it’s not clear just how close the two teams are to making a deal. Marc Malusis of WFAN posted on Twitter the deal was in the works and should the Browns trade OBJ to the Vikings they would get a 2nd and 5th round pick in return. Malusis claimed the deal isn’t done just yet but the talks are very real. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk is among those who find the rumors implausible.

Among the reasons he doesn’t believe this is a deal that could get done is that the Vikings simply don’t have space under the cap to acquire OBJ.

Beckham carries a base salary of $14 million. While the Vikings could make the player fit, the team would have to do some work and he’d be a better fit for other teams in the NFL.

Florio also points out Beckham made some noise about wanting a brand new contract after he was traded from the New York Giants to the Browns. He thinks if OBJ was to be traded again just one season later, his talk of a new deal would only grow louder.

The third reason the analyst doesn’t believe the trade is going to happen is that OBJ’s personality doesn’t really fit with the Vikings. The team just unloaded Stefon Diggs this offseason. He and OBJ’s personalities are similar and Florio doesn’t seem to think they’d want to have to deal with that situation again.

It was also pointed out the Vikings are a run-first offense. The Browns passed the ball quite a bit more than the Vikings did in 2019 and he’s far happier in an offense that is going to be putting the ball football in the air.

Florio also points out this draft is very deep at wide receiver. Some other analysts have called it one of the deepest wide receiver classes in decades. At least one said it might be the best draft class at the position in the league’s history.

With that many talented players available for selection, the Vikings would be better suited to keep their picks, not take on the big contract and the big headaches OBJ can bring.

While the analyst doesn’t think the trade would make much sense for the Vikings, he understands why the Browns want to do it. OBJ is said to have never really bought into the team’s approach last year. They might be looking to hit the reset button without Beckham on board.