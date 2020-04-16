Erika Jayne Hopes ‘RHOBH’ Will Serve As An Escape For Viewers Amid The Ongoing Coronavirus Fears

Erika Jayne hopes the show will allow viewers to take a break from the grim news plaguing the globe.

Erika Jayne opened up about the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 falling in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus quarantine during an interview with The Los Angeles Times on April 14.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere of the new episodes of her Bravo reality series, Erika said that she hopes viewers will get a much-needed break from the ongoing news regarding the grim health crisis currently plaguing the United States and several other countries around the world.

“I hope that people will tune in and maybe we could take them out of their reality,” she said.

According to Erika, she doesn’t know how audiences will take their show now that many people have fallen ill and lost loved ones to COVID-19. And, at the same time, she said that people’s actual reality may overrun anything exciting that happens to her and her co-stars on the show.

Erika went on to say that she is well-aware that there is a lot of good reality television currently airing before noting that she and her cast mates made a “great” show seven months ago that she hopes fans will enjoy. She even noted that she had been told that the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 was good.

Because of the seriousness of the ongoing pandemic, Erika is admittedly concerned that some people watching the show may find the content of the series to be “tone-deaf.”

“Because the world is so serious and people are losing their lives [I was worried] that perhaps we may come off as shrill and tone-deaf,” Erika shared. “That’s why I encourage people to remember that we shot this months ago, pre-pandemic. Obviously, things feel different and look a lot different.”

Filming on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began last August, around the time that Bravo announced the additions of Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, and continued through earlier this year when the cast was seen visiting New York City to see Erika Jayne, who was starring in Broadway’s Chicago at the time.

