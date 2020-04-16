Qimmah Russo Shows Off Muscles And Cheekily Exposes Chest In Slinky Purple Dress

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo recently took to her official Instagram in order to praise the fact that she had gone back to her natural dark locks. However, it was her skintight dress that got all of her followers rushing to comment.

In a series of three photos, Qimmah commented on the fact that she was glad that her “dark natural hair is back.” She also brought attention to the fact that her muscles were on display in the tight dress she wore in the photoshoot.

“Muscles & Dresses,” she wrote and added a muscle and heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

With her dark hair tightly curled and springing naturally around her face, the fitness trainer held up her phone to take the series of selfies.

Wearing a neutral palette of makeup, the Instagram celebrity wore glossy pink lipstick on her plump lips and very little eyeshadow. However, it was hard to tell as her hair hung down over her forehead to nearly cover her eyes.

In the trio of images, Qimmah wore a tight-fitting purple dress with long sleeves. The short dress comes midway down her thighs and a split over one leg exposed more of her muscles to her followers. The front of the dress gathered into a knot in the midriff area, putting plenty of her chest and stomach on display. However, Qimmah used one hand to further expose herself in the first picture.

In the next two images, Qimmah posed in a similar style. The second shot showed her standing tall while the final pic sees her pushing her chest out as she stands off-center. Her long and toned legs are also focal in this final image.

Since the photos were posted a day ago, her followers have been eagerly commenting. Already, more than 38,000 people have liked the images.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower posted.

“Goddess,” wrote another fan.

Others used similar sentiments in regard to the racy shots. However, many more used emoji in order to convey exactly how they felt. Many variants of the heart emoji were used. In addition, the fire and kissing emoji were also in huge supply as followers continued to comment.

Qimmah regularly shares raunchy images along with fitness shots. Recently, she posted pictures of herself in workout gear as she asked her fans what they were doing in order to keep fit during the current lockdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Many commented that they were trying to stay fit, some using Qimmah as inspiration to stay motivated during the quarantine.