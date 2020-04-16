Selena Gomez Is Suing The Makers Of ‘Clothes Forever – Styling Game’ For Allegedly Stealing Her Likeness

Selena Gomez is suing the makers of the game Clothes Forever – Styling Game for allegedly stealing her likeness and style, reports Rolling Stone.

The iOS game is available through the Apple App Store. It allows players to become a virtual stylist who can offer advice to notable celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and more.

The official description says players can “interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities; the likes of Kardashian, Gigi, Beyoncé, Taylor, and more will be dropping by and asking for YOUR fashion advise!”

Selena and her legal team are accusing the app of using an image of her from the cover of Flare magazine to promote their game.

The lawsuit alleges that using stealing her likeness “creates the false impression that she has endorsed the Game or has something to do with the Game.”

She is suing for up to $10 million in damages, although the actual amount will be determined at the trial.

The lawsuit also states that the game is full of bugs and has a low rating on the official Apple App Store. Selena’s team is also asserting that the game has stolen the likenesses of other celebrities featured in the game, such as those mentioned earlier in this article.

According to the suit, the makers behind Clothes Forever went about using Selena’s image in a malicious manner and did not seek her or her team’s approval to use her image in the game.

There are also concerns that if Selena were to invest her time and resources into the mobile gaming arena, she could have trouble moving forward due to the game’s allegedly unlawful usage of her image.

Selena’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, is quoted saying, “Selena Gomez is a style icon. This is an egregious violation of Selena’s rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate.”

To make matters worse, Clothes Forever reportedly tries to lure its users into making “in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending” and “unlock features.”

Variety reports that the microtransactions are particularly upsetting to the “Boyfriend” singer who supposedly works hard to carefully curate everything she endorses so as not to lead her young fanbase astray.

Specifically, she prefers to choose projects that advance “her goals and her image as a role model for youth.”

Rolling Stone attempted to get in touch with several of the defendants, including MutantBox Interactive Ltd. and Forgame Holdings, but neither company returned their request for comment.