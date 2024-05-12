6 Times Ivana Trump Disclosed Inside Information About Donald Trump

Ivana Trump Discussed Donald in Harshly Real Terms

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, stayed mostly out of the public eye and away from politics after her ex-husband was elected president. Over the years, the ex-wife of the former president has been open about her opinions of Donald, including his contentious time as the country's leader and his roles as a husband and father to their three children. She authored a book in 2017 about her 14-year marriage to Trump, the second of her four marriages in her life, and their three children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka. Below is a compilation of some of her most candid remarks on her former spouse.

1. She Condemned Donald’s Behavior After His COVID-19 Diagnosis

When Donald and Melania got diagnosed with COVID-19 in the year 2020, Ivana told People, "He was careless. He didn’t think it would happen to him." She added, " She said it still came as "a little bit of a shock" that he had the coronavirus. She added, "Not healthiest with food, but very healthy otherwise—always washes his hands and always is careful. His only weakness is food. He likes the Big Mac—it’s his biggest weakness." She was frightened that Donald was in the hospital and he had comorbidities that raised his risk of difficulties. She stated, "I am afraid. I'm going to be afraid until he gets well and he gets out of it." Three days later, he was discharged from the hospital having recovered fully.

2. As Ivana Put It, Donald Was a Distant Parent

As reported by US Weekly, she claimed at a Lifeline event held in New York City, "I brought up the children single-handedly. Donald wasn't really interested in the children until he could talk business with them." Apart from this, she also admitted in her memoir, Raising Trump, "I believe the credit for raising such great kids belongs to me. I was in charge of raising our children before our divorce, and I had sole custody of them after the split." She acknowledged that after their children reached maturity, Donald became considerably more active.

3. She Poked Fun About Donald’s Infatuation With Fast Food

In 2018, she admitted to the New York Post, "I can tell him 100 times, but he does what he wants anyway." An odd facet of the former president's personal tastes that contrasts sharply with the typical presidential image is his love of fast food, especially from McDonald's. This has been a repeating motif throughout his public life. Trump, who is well-known for maintaining an odd diet, is said to love eating two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate malted milkshake for dinner. This information was recently uncovered once again when The Daily Mail revealed that Trump's staff members had often been to a McDonald's close to the New York City courthouse to pick up enormous quantities of food during the current hush money trial.

4. She Spilled The Reason Donald Didn’t Declare for President Earlier

In 2016, She told the New York Post, "Probably five years before our divorce, Reagan or somebody brought him a letter and said, ‘You should run for president’. So he was thinking about it. But then . . . there was the divorce, there was the scandal, and American women loved me and hated him." She referred to Donald's well reported adultery with Marla Maples, which caused the power couple to break up in 1991. She continued, "So there was no way that he would go into [politics] at that point,” Ivana says. “But he was always tooling around with the idea."

5. She Claimed Credit for Donald Trump’s Use of Social Media

Ivana suggested the former president to utilize social media instead of the official routes of communication, over which he had limited influence. In 2017, she said on Sunday Morning on CBS, "I said, 'I think you should tweet. It's a new way, a new technology. And if you want to get your words across rightly, without telling The New York Times, which is going to twist every single word of yours, this is how you get your message out." As per CNN, she also confessed on Good Morning Britain, "When he tweets it's out of his mouth, and sometimes it might not be clear, but at least it is exactly what he thinks."

6. She Spoke About Donald’s Romantic Abilities

As reported by People, in her memoir, Ivana mentioned that Donald while proposing to her said, "If you don’t marry me, you’ll ruin your life." Even though they had hardly spent any time together and had just met a few months earlier, Ivana consented to marry him. Three months later, on April 9, 1977, at Marble Collegiate Church in New York City, the pair tied the knot. After leaving for their vacation in Mexico, Ivana suddenly found herself expecting their first child. Donald Jr. was born to Ivana on December 31, 1977, the first anniversary of the couple's engagement.