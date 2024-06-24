6 Hollywood A-Listers Who No Longer Chill With Ivanka Trump: 'A Lot That's Worrying Me...'

6 Celebs Who Stopped Hanging Out with Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump was born into the elite. Her father Donald Trump's high-profile life as a renowned real-estate mogul in New York—before becoming the 45th President of the United States—gave her access to Hollywood's A-list celebrities. She frequently hung out with famous faces like Natalie Portman, Karlie Kloss, Blake Lively, Chelsea Clinton, and others. However, after Ivanka took an 'active role' in her Republican father's administration, she had a fallout with most of them. Here's look at what actually transpired between them.

1. Karlie Kloss

Ivanka and Karlie Kloss are sisters-in-law; Kloss is married to Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner's brother, Joshua Kushner. Although they were previously frequently photographed together, the two women are no longer spotted side by side, sparking rumors about fights within the family. In fact, it was reported that Ivanka and Jared didn't even attend Kloss and Joshua's star-studded wedding. So, what could have possibly gone wrong? Well, Kloss was very outspoken in her criticism of the ex-president and wrote about her relationship with the in-laws, "I've tried."

2. Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, was one of the good pals of Ivanka. However, things quickly changed after the Trump scion ran for the presidency in 2016. Although it was initially speculated that Chelsea's fallout with Ivanka was due to her father's insults to her Democratic mother Hillary, the writer denied that. In a 2020 interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Chelsea said Ivanka chose to side with her father's presidency, which Chelsea considered 'hateful.'

3. Emmy Rossum

The Shameless actress is another friend Ivanka seemingly lost due to her father's political debut. Rossum, once a close pal of Ivanka's, even attended her wedding in 2009. But, by 2017, they were no longer on good terms, predictably it was because of the now-convicted felon Trump's 2016 election win. In a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, Rossum wrote, "Trump supporters are sending me messages threatening to send me & my 'ilk' to the gas chambers ... NOT OK," per CBS News.

4. Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman was Jared's classmate at Harvard. She was even present at his wedding with Ivanka in 2009 and also became close friends with the former first daughter. However, their fallout seemed also to be a result of political differences and Jared was to blame. In a 2018 sit-down with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Portman called Kushner a 'supervillain' and added that 'all of the friends he's lost through politics is like exfoliating.' This eventually led to her distance from Ivanka.

5. Blake Lively

Ivanka and the Gossip Girl star were once tight friends. The duo lived near each other in the Hamptons but by the time it was 2017, Lively's feelings changed. Once, Lively's social media profile had Ivanka in almost every post, and in an interview with Entrepreneur, she bragged, "She inspires me and introduced me to a lot of her friends who run major companies." However, later Lively said there was a 'lot that's worrying me as a woman [about Trump's presidency.]'

6. Anna Wintour

The force behind Vogue, Wintour, was once extremely close to Ivanka and the Trump family. The fashion legend once even offered Ivanka a job at Vogue which the now-43-year-old declined because back then she wanted to focus on real estate. Despite this, Wintour remained close with the Trump family, including the Republican and his wife and former model Melania Trump. But, in 2017, Wintour grew distant from Ivanka as Vogue openly endorsed the Democrat Hillary for president in 2016.