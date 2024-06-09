6 Celebrity Couples Who Have Embraced the 'Separate Beds' Sleeping Arrangement

The Secret to Happy Marriages? Celebrities Reveal Separate Sleeping Arrangements

Sleeping in separate beds might seem unconventional, but it's more common among celebrity couples than you might think. From Melania and Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, many high-profile pairs opt for their own space at night. For Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, separate bedrooms were a matter of tradition, while Kevin Jonas' snoring led Danielle Jonas to seek her sleeping arrangements. David and Victoria Beckham have 'his and hers' wings in their Oxford mansion, and former couple Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton even lived next door to each other. Wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow shared that she and Brad Falchuk slept separately early in their relationship to preserve mystery and individuality, eventually moving in together a year after tying the knot as per style. Discover which other famous couples choose to sleep apart and the reasons behind their decisions.

1. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

In a recent podcast interview, Cameron Diaz shed light on her and Benji Madden's unique living arrangement, which defies conventional norms. Diaz revealed that they maintain separate residences, with a family house situated in between. "I have my own space, and you have yours. We come together in a separate bedroom for intimacy," she explained. This setup emphasizes the importance of personal autonomy and space within their relationship, allowing them to preserve individual identities while still nurturing their bond. It showcases a modern approach to love and partnership, prioritizing mutual respect and understanding while embracing unconventional lifestyle choices.

2. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

The late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who were together for 73 years until Philip’s death in 2021, were known for their unique living arrangements. According to Prince Philip’s cousin, Lady Pamela Hicks, having separate bedrooms is a long-standing tradition among the British upper class. “In England, the upper class have always had separate bedrooms,” Hicks told royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith in 2012. “You don’t want to be bothered with snoring or someone flinging a leg around. Then, when you are feeling cosy, you share your room sometimes. It is lovely to be able to choose.”

3. Kevin and Danielle Jonas

The royals aren't the only ones prioritizing a good night's sleep. Kevin Jonas, one half of the Jonas Brothers, is such a terrible snorer that his wife, Danielle, opted out of sleeping beside him fairly quickly. According to reports in In Touch, the couple decided on separate sleeping arrangements early in their marriage. "They are still crazy about each other," a source told the publication in 2011, adding that "the snoring has become a big joke among their friends." Despite the sleeping arrangement, their relationship remains strong and affectionate.

4. Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton

Although no longer together, Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton's breakup had nothing to do with their unique living arrangements, which worked for them for 13 years until their split in 2014. The self-described “bonkers couple” famously lived next door to each other in London. “We see as much of each other as any couple, but our relationship is enhanced by knowing we have our personal space to retreat to,” the star of The Crown told The Telegraph in 2010. Their quirky setup allowed them to maintain a strong connection while preserving their individuality.

5. David and Victoria Beckham (Sometimes)

While David Beckham and Victoria Beckham don’t regularly sleep in separate beds, they do value their personal space. Victoria once told Elle she sleeps naked when “getting in bed with [David] every night.” However, multiple British media sources report that their $8 million Oxfordshire home (featured in Netflix’s Beckham documentary) includes “his and hers wings.” An insider told Us Weekly, “When you’ve been married that long, some regular distance does you both good.” This arrangement helps them maintain a healthy balance in their long-term relationship.

6. Donald and Melania Trump

Much has been made of Melania Trump’s perceived unhappiness during her time as first lady and her “very independent” relationship with former US President Donald Trump. In a 2016 interview with The Washington Post, she said, “We give ourselves and each other space.” This sentiment was echoed by “close friends” of the Trumps, who confirmed in a 2018 profile that Melania slept in a separate bed from Donald, especially after the Stormy Daniels scandal. Despite public speculation, their arrangement appears to reflect a mutual understanding and respect for personal space within their marriage.