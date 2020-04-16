Qimmah Russo Rocks Tight Fitness Gear As She Asks How Everyone Keeps In Shape During Quarantine

Qimmah Russo is asking her Instagram followers how they keep in shape during the current coronavirus pandemic. As everyone remains in lockdown, the fitness trainer posed in tight-fitting workout gear for her latest pics.

Wearing her dark hair out, Qimmah has minimal makeup in a neutral bronzed tone. With long eyelash extensions, there was no need for the Instagram guru to wear much by way of eyeshadow. However, a dusting of a brown shade is used to accentuate her eyes as well as some brow highlighting in a lighter color. She wears dusty pink lipstick on her full lips as she gazes at the camera. Her dark hair is hanging free over one shoulder in gently tousled waves.

As she questions her followers what they are doing in order to stay in shape “these days,” Qimmah matches her question by posing in skintight workout gear.

The fitness trainer wears an olive green crop top from EHP Labs that has a thick black elasticized band at the bottom. Her toned stomach is on display as is her diamond belly button jewelry, evidence that she is still working hard to maintain her muscular and trim appearance even during the lockdown.

Qimmah holds a black drink bottle, also from EHP Labs, and she appears to be standing in front of a white door as she poses for her latest shot.

While the first image shows a serious pose, the second picture is more relaxed. Still maintaining a similar stance, she has raised her drink bottle as if she is about to take a sip of water and is now smiling at something that appears off camera.

Within half an hour of posing the new pictures, her followers were already commenting on how great she looked and the pics had garnered more than 2,500 likes.

“Always beautiful,” one person commented.

Many fans wrote similar things in the comments section of the images. Others still using emoji in order to convey how they felt. Most often used were the fire, love heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

In addition, many were quick to point out what they were doing in order to keep in shape during the pandemic lockdown.

“Trying to keep up with you,” one follower admitted.

“Working out in the patio!” another fan wrote.

Qimmah is known for her raunchy Instagram shots and a recent one shows her wearing a skimpy black bikini with clear fitted sides and silver rivets holding everything in place.