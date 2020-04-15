Niece Waidhofer Gets On All Fours For Racy New Pic That Flaunts Her Famous Booty

Niece Waidhofer shared a racy new pic of herself earlier today on Instagram. In the pic, she crawls on all fours while wearing strappy black bondage lingerie with mesh details designed by Honey Birdette.

Niece rocked a longline plunge bra with side boost and mesh overlay. On her lower half, Niece wore a sheer high-cut thong with a mesh back characterized with glossy gold rings. She completed her outfit with a matching holster-style garter belt with flattering cutouts that allowed her to emphasize her famous booty.

To ensure her voluptuous behind was the center of attention, Niece got on her hands and knees and arched her back while staring into a mirror. She also lifted her left leg, emphasizing the curve of her rear.

While her backside was clearly the main attraction of her latest Instagram share, Niece also showcased her fit torso and her slender thighs.

She left her long hair loose, allowing it to fall forward over her shoulder and hang down toward her wrist. Niece also applied her signature makeup, including mascara, eyeliner, dark eye shadow, and bronzer.

Niece often changes her geotag from her real location into a joke location, but this time she made it say Houston, Texas, which is where she takes most of her photos.

It wouldn’t be a real Niece Instagram share without a hilarious caption to accompany her sexy pic.

For today’s post, she joked that she was quoting one of the “greatest American poets of our time,” before writing out the lyrics from the song “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz.

Her fans loved the photo and Niece’s caption. Within two hours of going live, her post amassed more than 41,800 likes and almost 700 comments.

“I am jealous of everything in this photo,” wrote one person.

“Damn girl perfect face perfect body,” said a second user, adding three blow kiss emoji and two heart-eyes emoji.

“Literally the most fire post notification that I got,” gushed a third fan. They trailed their comment with multiple flame emoji and one heart-eyes emoji.

“Girl not only are you sexy asf but your choice in clothing is divine!” praised a fourth commenter.

Yesterday, Niece sizzled in a sexy Pokémon-inspired cosplay outfit. She dressed up as the character of Jessie from Team Rocket, and her outfit left little to the imagination. Her stupendous breasts and cleavage were put on display, much to the delight of her 1.7 million Instagram followers.