Angela Simmons Rocks A Snakeskin Cutout Swimsuit In Steamy Instagram Update

Angela Simmons sizzled throughout multiple Instagram timelines with her latest sultry post. Although she has been quarantining at home with her son, Sutton “SJ” Joseph Tennyson, Jr., she seems to have plenty of sexy photos in her arsenal to share with her 6.5 million followers.

The post that was shared on Wednesday, April 15, showed Simmons enjoying her time in Tulum, Mexico. With the gorgeous and tranquil view of the city serving as her backdrop, she wore a lime green snakeskin bathing suit, with the top half having what seemed like a leather texture. The reality star also rocked a matching jacket that fell slightly off of one of her shoulders. While the top half of the suit was cropped, her chest was covered as she flaunted the entire front half of the suit.

The bottom half of Simmons’ swimsuit revealed much more skin. Her snakeskin top continued toward the bottom half of her body, with the suit wrapped around the center of her torso. The cutout design of the swimsuit showed her toned abs as she posed with her left hand on the end of her right jacket sleeve. She wore black bottoms that allowed her to show off the upper half of her curvaceous thighs.

Simmons flashed a pouty look as she posed for the camera. Her wavy hairstyle gave her a wet, beachy look, which came courtesy of D Hair Boutique — a company she has endorsed for some time. The wavy curls slightly covered the Run’s House alum’s face and stopped towards the center of her body.

Simmons’ makeup also paired well with her fun-in-the-sun swimsuit. She appeared to have highlighter on her nose, as well as a light brown eyeshadow. She also wore a caramel matte lipstick that also matched her glowing skin.

Like Simmons, her fans seem to miss the days where she would be rocking a stunning look in a new location. She received more than 28,000 likes on her post, as well as over 300 comments from her fans.

“Queen Angela, you my crush everyday of my life,,,,, you so beautiful,” one comment read.

“Love the hair,” another follower chimed in.

“Take u from bowwow lol,” a third fan joked.

“Serve queen serve,” a fourth supporter encouraged.

In between sharing COVID-19 updates with her fans, Simmons has also continued to share looks from the comfort of her own home. As The Inquisitr previously reported, her Instagram followers can also see her strut in her hallway wearing short dresses and heels when she feels the need to get dolled up.