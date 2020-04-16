Angela Simmons Rocks A Snakeskin Cutout Swimsuit In Steamy Instagram Update

Angela Simmons sizzled throughout multiple Instagram timelines with her latest sultry post. Although she has been quarantining at home with her son, Sutton “SJ” Joseph Tennyson, Jr., Simmons seems to have plenty of sexy photos in her arsenal to share with her 6.5 million Instagram followers. The post that was shared on Wednesday, April 15, shows Simmons enjoying her time in Tulum, Mexico. As the gorgeous and tranquil view of the city serves as her backdrop, Simmons is photographed wearing a lime green snakeskin bathing suit. The top half of the suit appears to be a leather texture. Simmons, who is known to not be shy about showing off her body, kept the front half was covered for the most part. She is wearing a matching jacket that falls slightly off of one of her shoulders. While the top half of the suit is cropped, her chest is covered as she shows off the entire front half of the suit.

The bottom half of Simmons’ swimsuit reveals much more skin. Her snakeskin top continues towards the bottom half of her body, as the suit is wrapped around the center of her torso. The cutout design of the swimsuit shows Simmons’ toned abs and belly button as she poses with her left hand on the end of her right jacket sleeve. The bottom of the suit is black and allows Simmons to show off the front half of her curvaceous thighs.

Simmons is seen giving a pouty look as she poses for the camera. Her wavy hairstyle gives her a wet, beachy look, which came courtesy of her Dhairboutique, which has been a longtime partner of hers. The wavy curls slightly cover the Run’s House alum’s face, and stop towards the center of her body. Simmons’ makeup look also pairs well with her fun in the sun swimsuit. She appears to have highlighter on her nose, as well as a light brown eyeshadow. She is also wearing a caramel matte lipstick that also matches her glowing skin.

Like Simmons, her fans seem to miss the days where she would be rocking a stunning look in a new location. She received more than 28,000 likes on her post, as well over 300 comments from her fans.

“Queen Angela, you my crush everyday of my life,,,,, you so beautiful,” one comment read.

“Love the hair,” another follower chimed in.

“Take u from bowwow lol,” a third fan joked.

“Serve queen serve,” a fourth supporter encouraged.

In between sharing COVID-19 updates with her fans, Simmons has also continued to share looks from the comfort of her own home. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Simmons’ Instagram followers can also see her strut in her hallway wearing short dresses and heels when she feels the need to get dolled up.