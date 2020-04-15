Demi Rose Goes Topless & Gives Her Fans Something To Do During Quarantine

As people start to get completely bored during coronavirus pandemic quarantine, many are turning to their favorite Instagram celebrities and influencers in order to keep themselves entertained. This means that the most recent post from Demi Rose is sure to entertain.

Posing in nothing but a scant orange bikini bottom, Demi laments the fact that people have been struggling during quarantine and that many haven’t been able to work. In response, she is hosting a competition for those who need some cash at the moment due to lost income.

Sitting on what appears to be a bed covered in white sheets and in front of a wall that is painted in a muted olive tone, Demi is wearing a tiny orange string bikini that barely covers anything. While she is topless in the pic, the celebrity covers her chest with her arms. Even though she covers the basics, making the image safe to view, her ample assets are still on display as they peek out from behind Demi’s delicate and toned forearms.

Smiling at the camera, Demi is wearing natural makeup in neutral tones. Her cheeks are highlighted with bronzer and she wears a delicate apricot lipstick with glossy tones. With eyelash extensions, there is no need to add too much shadow to draw attention to her eyes.

Demi’s long hair is hanging down over one shoulder. With minimal styling, her brunette locks are highlighted with a golden glow in places, which blends in nicely with the background as well as the shade of her bikini bottoms.

Along with the picture, Demi has also included a video where she details her competition. This time, with her hair still hanging free, Demi is now wearing a tight-fitting black tank top and matching pants. However, her makeup and accessories of diamond stud earrings and several rings on her fingers appear to be the same as in the pic.

As soon as Demi posted her latest Instagram photo, her followers instantly started to comment. And, within half an hour, she had received 148,000 likes.

Many commented on the smoking hot image. However, others also made note of the fact that they had forgotten Demi is English after hearing her voice in the included video.

“Everytime I see you somewhere I forget that you’re English,” one follower wrote.

Demi, who has been consistent with posting content before the lockdown, has been delighting her followers daily during self-isolation. Recently, she posted a happy Easter message while dressed in a skimpy orange bikini. It appears to be the same swimsuit used in her most recent post, albeit without the bikini top.