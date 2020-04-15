Reese Witherspoon’s Fashion Label Draper James Slammed After Dress Giveaway Fail

Last month, Reese Witherspoon‘s clothing label, Draper James, came up with an idea to create a giveaway that would provide teachers with a free dress to thank them for all their help amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to The New York Times, the giveaway went catastrophically wrong. Draper James is now getting slammed by people frustrated that they never received their dress.

The giveaway originated from staff members with children who began to appreciate teachers much more after having to homeschool their kids once schools closed due to the viral outbreak. Reese signed off on the idea, and on Thursday, April 2, the company posted the giveaway information on their official Instagram page.

The message thanked teachers for working so hard to educate their students, even amid the crisis.

“To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.”

Note that the original post from Draper James declared this special a giveaway and not a contest, but said that “winners” would receive notification by April 7. Based on the Instagram caption, anyone who submitted their form by the April 5 deadline should have received a free dress while supplies lasted. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened.

Draper James likely anticipated a small turnout seeing as the company itself is “only five years old and has fewer than 30 employees,” they “had only 250 dresses, in six different styles, to give away.”

Instead, the giveaway went viral thanks to Reese’s name being attached and the information being shared on Good Morning America. They received more than one million applications.

For a lot of teachers, the idea of having a brand new dress for free was a sign of appreciation and hope during these dark times.

Natalie Ornell, a substitute middle school teacher from Boston, said, “In many parts of the country, a lot of teachers really don’t feel appreciated, and don’t get paid very well, and the idea of a free dress during a high stress time was really exciting.”

Marissa Cooley, the senior vice-president at Draper James, admitted that they were overwhelmed and underprepared for the response. To fix their mistake, Draper James sent out emails to the applicants saying that it was designed as a “raffle” and not a giveaway.

The backlash started when teachers began receiving promotional emails from Draper James after having to submit their emails and work IDs. People began to suspect that the entire thing had just been a marketing tactic. Thousands of teachers took to social media to slam the fashion label for their mishandling of the giveaway, or to accuse the company of having sinister motives.

“In the end, it felt like her brand profited more than the teachers,” said Ornell.

Draper James is still attempting to do damage control for the mishap. According to the article, they sent out additional emails saying they would be donating money to a charity that supplies educators and students with necessities. They are also reportedly trying to find more stock to put together another giveaway.