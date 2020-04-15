Ashley Alexiss Is A ‘QuaranQueen’ In Cheeky Black Bodysuit

Ashley Alexiss put on a sizzling display in the most recent addition to her Instagram feed, flaunting her curvy figure in a skimpy black bodysuit that did her nothing but favors. Her latest outfit is one of the hottest that she’s rocked in recent memory, giving her bored fans at home a whole lot to chatter about.

The new photo marked Alexiss’ first of the day even though she has regularly been sharing double-photo updates during the COVID-19 pandemic and time in quarantine. In her caption, she ran down a list of happenings, showing off her sense of humor by reminding her 2.1 million fans that today is Wednesday. She used the photo to capture the attention of her fans, letting it serve as a reminder to wash hands regularly before joking that she is, in fact, the “QuaranQueen.”

The photo itself had a vintage vibe with Alexiss appearing directly in the center of the black and white shot. She did not geotag her exact location, but previous social media shares indicated that she was spending time at home in Pennsylvania. The curvy model put her figure on display while facing her backside to the camera, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

In front of the beauty was a set of large, floor to ceiling windows with sheer curtains that allowed for light to escape in and illuminate her body. The plus-sized model’s famous backside was the focal point of the photo, with fabric from her tiny black bodysuit tucking deep into her round bottom. The outfit didn’t do its job at covering her figure, flaunting her curvy thighs and hourglass figure.

The piece boasted capped sleeves while the model rested both of her arms curtain in front of her. The rest of her figure was covered by her long and flowing mane, which she wore down with its natural waves. She kept the look incredibly simple, going barefoot in the shot and standing on her tippy toes.

In only a matter of minutes, the photo has proven to be a hit with her fans. The post has garnered 11,000 likes as well as 100-plus comments with most social media users quick to rave over her bodacious body.

“Hahaha thank you, even with working from home I never know!!! Looking fire,” one follower gushed, adding s series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Girl….you just made my day. Lord,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“Gorgeous absolutely gorgeous,” a third admirer added with the addition of a few red hearts.