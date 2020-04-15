Blac Chyna Announces She Will FaceTime Her Fans For $950 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fans of Blac Chyna are now able to interact with her virtually, but not without any cost to them.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities are connecting with their fans more on social media. Tools like Instagram live allow celebrities to show how they’re handling being at home with their loved ones until the lockdown is lifted. According to People, Chyna is intending to take her transparency a step further by allowing her fans to talk to her via FaceTime. Chyna put on the website for her beauty brand, Lashed Cosmetics, that her fans can chat with her personally for the price of $950 a call. The website doesn’t specify how long the call will last or how the calls will be scheduled.

If the FaceTime call is too pricey for Chyna’s fans, the television personality is also offering a deal for those who would like her to follow them on Instagram. On the website, Chyna shared she will follow back any fan who pays $250. She also advised her audience that the follow won’t take place immediately after the payment is made.

“Following back on IG add your user name in the address line. Please allow 24-48 hours for her to follow back. Thank you,” the website shared.

While Chyna’s offers come during a pandemic, she is being mindful of her fans who may not be able to pay the full amount for a call or a follow back right away. For the supporters who can’t pay the full $950 for a FaceTime call, Chyna is offering four installment-free payments via QuadPay at $237. For $250 right away are able to make four payments of $62.50 until they reach their payment.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, recently spoke about her client’s new business venture. She shared that, with so many people being uncertain about their finances, she felt it was a smart move on the businesswoman’s part to make additional income for her and her children, Dream Kardashian, 3 and King Cairo Stevenson, 7.

“Yes, Blac Chyna is connecting more directly and creatively with her fans via FaceTime and Instagram follow backs during the Covid-19 pandemic! Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life.”

Ciani also added that Chyna’s venture came out of “economic necessity.” She revealed her client doesn’t receive child support from her famous exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga. Although she has her own businesses and earns money on social media, her lengthy court battle with Kardashian for custody of Dream could be another factor in why she is monetizing her time in creative ways.