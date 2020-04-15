Ashley Resch Flaunts Her Exquisite Derrière In A Racy Black One-Piece

Ashley Resch impressed her 867,000 Instagram followers earlier today with a sexy new pic that showed off her voluptuous booty. Ashley’s fans have become accustomed to seeing sexy pics from her regularly, but her latest share is one of the hottest.

In the snap, Ashley is seen perched on the edge of a couch with her hands framing her exquisite derrière. She wore a racy black one-piece that left very little to the imagination. She didn’t say who designed her lingerie, but it didn’t have much material to it beyond the lacy fabric in the front, and some thin straps hooked together in the back.

Ashley faced away from the camera to ensure her fans could get an eyeful of her rear end. She looked over her shoulder into the camera with a smoldering gaze on her expressive face. Even though her front wasn’t entirely in the frame, Ashley turned her upper body just enough to showcase a little bit of sideboob. Her slender thighs were also in view, the lacy fabric wrapped around them like a garter.

According to her geotag, the image was taken at a house in Los Angeles, California. She tagged photographer Mike “Ohrangu” Tang in the post and Beauty connoisseur Cristina Pilo, who likely did her makeup for the photo shoot.

Ashley’s makeup application looked gorgeous and emphasized her foxy features. Her almond-shaped eyes were lined with eyeliner, and her lashes were thickened with lots of mascara. The application also included matte lipstick, bronzer, and foundation. Her eyebrows were groomed to perfection.

Ashley’s blond hair was styled in loose waves that fell between her shoulder blades.

Her fans loved it and many of them flocked to her comments section to praise her incredible figure. Within five hours of going live, Ashley’s post accumulated more than 14,200 likes. Multiple people called her “bootylicious,” or added a peach emoji to express enthusiasm over her booty pic.

Ashley used lyrics from Frank Ocean’s song “Cayendo” in her caption. She confirmed they were lyrics and not just a Spanish phrase after a fan tried to correct her.

“Man, angels do exist,” wrote one fan.

“[Y]ou are strong and beautiful. Never let anyone tell you anything differently,” said another user, adding several multicolored heart emoji to their remark.

“The most sensual and beautifull [sic],” gushed a third person, trailing their compliment with four heart-eyes emoji.

In celebration of Easter, Ashley shared a sexy photo of herself wearing a leather corset, leather panties, and matching bunny ears.