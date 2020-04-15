Australian Stunner Natalie Roser Shows Off Her Yoga Moves In Red Snakeskin Sports Bra And Shorts

Natalie Roser showed off her “kind of sun salutation” to her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, April 15, by taking to the photo-sharing app to post a couple of snapshots of herself practicing yoga in a stylish workout set that put her fit body fully on display.

The Australian model was captured on a light yoga mat. Roser was in a well-lit space in front of large glass windows that featured a city landscape in the background. Roser noted in the caption that the photos were taken in Los Angeles during a photo shoot before the lockdown.

Roser wore a two-piece workout set that boasted a bright red snakeskin print. The sports bra featured thick straps that went over her shoulders. It also had a low neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage. The bra appeared to have a study bottoms elastic that gave it a good amount of support.

On her lower body, Roser had on a pair of tiny shorts that sat just over her navel, hugging her slim midriff tightly. The bottoms expended to the tops of her thighs, leaving her toned quads exposed. Roser pointed out that her set was from Alo Yoga and indicated that this new print became available today.

As of the time of this writing, the photos have attracted more than 3,000 likes and upwards of 45 comments in under an hour of being posted, indicating it will continue to garner interactions as the evening progresses. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise Roser’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“Sooo lovely and sooo beautiful,” one user raved, following the words with a heart-eyed face emoji.

“Your smile is the best,” another fan chimed in, including a series of sparkly pink heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Absolutely stunning,” replied a third user, trailing the message with a heart-eyed face emoji.

“Cute outfit,” another one added, topping the remark with heart-eyed face emoji as well.

