‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Reveals Daughter Delilah Had Coronavirus Scare, Says They’re Protecting Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna's daughter was tested for COVID-19 and quarantined in her bedroom for several days.

Lisa Rinna is currently quarantined at her Beverly Hills home with husband Harry Hamlin and their two daughters, including 21-year-old Delilah Belle and 18-year-old Amelia Gray, and recently, they were dealt with a coronavirus scare.

During an April 14 interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member revealed that her family believed Delilah was suffering from COVID-19 after she began experiencing symptoms that seemed to be in line with the deadly virus but luckily, after quarantining the model and designer in her bedroom for five days, she tested negative for the coronavirus.

“Thankfully, she doesn’t have it. It was negative. But listen, we got to keep Harry Hamlin healthy at all costs because he goes down, we all go down,” Rinna shared.

When asked about her reaction to her daughter’s potentially positive COVID-19 test, Rinna admitted to freaking out and said she was made further confirmed by the fact that Delilah had “all the symptoms” of the virus and by the fact that two of the doctors spoke with both believed that she was likely positive for it.

According to Rinna, she and her family dealt with Delilah’s potential diagnosis of the virus over the weekend and on Monday, after learning that their pediatric hospital had access to testing kits, they decided it would not be a good idea for Delilah to go sit in a doctor’s office. So, rather than potentially expose herself to an illness she may have not had, Delilah instead visited their family’s ear, nose and throat doctor.

“We drove into the alley, nurse came down, Delilah had to literally do the test on [her]self, stick that thing up her nose put it back in a tube and then give it to the nurse who’s like all covered up,” Rinna recalled.

Although Rinna hoped Hamlin could also be tested, their doctor refused because he wasn’t showing signs of any symptoms.

