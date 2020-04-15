Brazilian Babe Bru Luccas Sizzles In String Bikini & Fedora

Bru Luccas took to Instagram to share another sexy shot that showcased her bronze body in a skimpy string bikini. The April 15 upload marked her second swimsuit shot of the week, and her 2.7 million followers have loved the sight.

The sizzling new image showed Luccas posing on a beach where the weather looked perfect. The Brazilian babe tagged her location in Tulum, Mexico — a popular tourist spot that influences have been flocking to this year. At her back were several big, leafy trees with sunlight peeking through the branches and illuminating her glowing complexion. The rest of the background was blurred, ensuring that all eyes would remain on the model — something that her fans didn’t seem to mind.

Luccas did not specifically share if the photo was a throwback or current share, but with social distancing and travel restrictions, it can only be assumed that the shot was from her archives. She gazed into the camera with a smile, giving a glimpse of her beautiful, white teeth while flaunting her curvaceous figure in a revealing bikini that did her incredible bod justice.

The top of her suit boasted a traditional triangle fit with a halterneck top, tying behind her neck. The suit’s tiny cups did more showing than they did covering, allowing for Luccas’ cleavage to spill out of the front and a portion of the sides. The piece boasted a funky black and white pattern with zigzags running vertically across the fabric. A small turquoise bead added another element to the top, sitting in between two additional gold beads.

Her bottoms were just as sexy, if not more. The low-cut front offered generous views of her trim tummy and tiny midsection and another set of strings sat on her hipbones accentuated her curvy lower half, including her muscular legs. The bottoms of the sides boasted the same vibrant turquoise beads that helped Luccas’ tanned skin pop even more.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a black fedora to shield her from the sun. She opted to keep her hairstyle simple, wearing it down and at her back. The beachside outing also meant only a small application of makeup, including eyeliner and mascara.

Unsurprisingly, fans have given the photo plenty of praise with over 23,000 likes and 120-plus comments in only a matter of minutes.

“Absolutely Stunning,” one of the model’s fans complimented with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“Marry Me,” another fan pleaded.

“Always stunning. You are a goddess,” one more raved.