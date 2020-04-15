Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Black Underwear And Thigh-High Socks

Daniella Chavez showed off her hourglass figure to her 12.8 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, April 15, when she took to the social media app to post an update of herself rocking a skimpy underwear set that left little to the imagination.

The Chilean Playboy model stood in front of a large mirror while holding her phone next to her face to capture the video. Chavez had her back to the camera, focusing on her toned booty. She didn’t add a geotag with her post, but she has previously shared that she is in lockdown in her native Santiago.

Chavez sported a two-piece underwear set in solid black. The bra featured an underwire structure that pushed against her torso, helping to accentuate her buxom physique. The top also included adjustable straps that went over her shoulders.

She teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps. Chavez wore the bands pulled high on her sides, in a way that bared her hips and showcased her small waist, putting her hourglass figure front and center. Chavez completed her look with a pair of black thigh-high socks for added spice. She didn’t say where her underwear was from.

As expected, the post was a success with her followers. In just a few hours, the video has been seen more than 120,000 times, garnering about 50,000 likes and upwards of 800 comments. Users of the popular platform used the opportunity to send Chavez their love and to rave about her beauty, expressing their admiration in the comments section.

“You’re going to break the mirror. Good morning,” one user wrote, pairing the message with a face blowing a heart kiss and a red rose emoji.

“Fitness goddess and queen,” replied another fan, including a string of emoji featuring hearts and crowns at the end of the comment.

“Killer bod,” a third user chimed in, trailing the words with a flexed bicep and a crown emoji.

“Hotter Than Hel,” another one raved, topping the reply with a long string of fire emoji.

Chavez also teased her legion of fans with rather revealing photos and videos of her sculpted body. She once again put her killer curves on display in a formfitting nude dress in a pair of photos shared just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She posed on an elegant, dark brown wicker sofa by a large window. Chavez was on her knees on a cushion, showing off her frame in profile. The post attracted plenty of interactions.