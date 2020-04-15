‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley Learned Bethenny Frankel Quit The Night Before Filming Began On Season 12

Dorinda Medley was shocked to learn of Bethenny Frankel's exit.

Dorinda Medley was shocked to learn that Bethenny Frankel was leaving her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City last August and during a new interview, she’s revealed that she discovered the news just one day before she and her returning co-stars began filming the series’ currently airing 12th season.

While chatting days ago with People TV‘s Daryn Carp, Medley admitted that she had no idea that her longtime friend and co-star would be leaving the cast until the night before filming began and added that the two of them had been chatting as if Frankel would be part of Season 12 up until three days before Medley found out Frankel quit.

“I found out that she made that decision the night before we started filming. I know everyone has this conspiracy theory but up until three days before that, we were talking about our filming schedules together,” Medley recalled, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to Medley, she and her Real Housewives of New York City cast mates have made their lives very public but when it comes to their negotiations with her producers, those issues are kept private. She also said that she and her co-stars keep their negotiations private from one another, just like she did with Frankel.

“I’ve never even gone into depth with [Frankel] about it,” Medley confirmed.

Medley went on to say that despite Frankel’s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City cast last year, she has kept in touch with the Skinnygirl mogul and feels that they are still quite close. She also noted that she was looking forward to spending time with Frankel during Season 12 because she believes they have a lot in common and are similar in many ways.

Frankel quit her role on The Real Housewives of New York City in August of last year after appearing on eight of the series’ 12 seasons.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Medley admitted to being a bit nervous about The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 during an interview on Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino in March.

“I always do that ridiculous thing of going back to my life in January [and thinking], ‘This isn’t real. That didn’t really happen.’ And then the trailer comes out and I’m like, ‘Ah!'” she said.

Medley also noted that Leah McSweeney, who was added to the show amid Frankel’s exit, made for a great addition.