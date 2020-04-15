Nata Lee Flaunts Plenty Of Cleavage In Revealing White Bra

Russian beauty Nata Lee — who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ” — sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a very sexy snapshot of herself on Wednesday, April 15. The internet sensation shared the post with her 4.8 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly became a hit.

The 21-year-old blond bombshell was photographed indoors next to a light-brown door. She exuded a seductive vibe as she pouted and posed while standing up. Nata faced her profile towards the camera and gazed directly into the camera’s lens. Her medium-length blond hair, which featured dark roots, was styled in waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, while some side bangs fell around her face.

Nata sported some light makeup for the snapshot that accentuated her complexion, including a bit of blush, sculpted eyebrows, a light-pink lipstick, and eyeliner. However, it was her killer figure that took center stage as she put her famous assets on display in a revealing outfit.

For her top, Nata opted for a white bikini top, whose straps featured a criss-cross design that tied around her neck. Meanwhile, the bra’s tiny triangular cups tightly hugged her voluptuous figure as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Nata combined the swimsuit top with a pair of white pants that reached down to her knees. The skintight bottoms appeared to be made out of a soft, stretch material as they flaunted the model’s curvy figure. The pants especially drew attention to Nata’s bodacious derriere, meanwhile, their high-waisted design highlighted her tiny, chiseled midriff.

Nata added a pop of color to the all-white look off with a red bandana that she had wrapped around her left hand.

The beauty revealed in the post that the snapshot was taken in Dubai, United Arab Emirates by Aleksander Mavrin, a Russian photographer and her boyfriend.

In the post’s caption, she stated that the pants were designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing retailer that is she partnered with. She also asked her followers how they were feeling today.

The eye-catching post was met with support and approval from tens of thousands of Nata’s fans and accumulated more than 251,000 likes since going live Wednesday afternoon. More than 1,700 followers also quickly took to the comments section to praise Nata on her stunning looks, her outfit, and her killer figure.

“You have to be one of the most beautiful women on Instagram.,” one user commented.

“You look beautiful in white,” a second follower added.

“Stunning girl,” chimed in a third fan.

“Enchantress,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

The DJ has served a number of smoking-hot snapshots on social media as of late. On April 13, she wowed fans after she went topless in a snapshot, only sporting a mesh thong as she sat atop a sink, per The Inquisitr. That post garnered more than 442,000 likes.