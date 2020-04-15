Carmella Rose Wears Nothing & Paints Herself In New Pics

Carmella Rose took to her Instagram page today to share a two-part photo series from a photo shoot she did with a friend via FaceTime. She opted to go completely nude and painted herself in an interesting way.

In the first snap, Carmella was photographed crouching on the floor with her left knee propped up. She bent down and was seen painting a yellow squiggle on a white piece of canvas or paper. She also held onto a wooden palette with her left hand and it had white, bright blue, purple, yellow, and orange paint on it.

The model drew a bold white line that extended from her shoulders down to her chest. The line then followed the flow of her figure to the sides of her hips and down her leg to her feet.

Carmella wore her hair slicked back into a tight, low bun and accessorized with sparkling earring and a gold bracelet. Moreover, her makeup application included lipstick and blush.

The room she was in had white walls. She posed on a bright orange floor with what looked like white paint directly below her.

The second picture was similar, except Carmella sat on her right knee. She raised her paintbrush into the air and appeared to be inspecting her work. There was bright sunlight that streamed into the room with a couple of spots that glowed on the wall behind her.

In both snaps, she did a good job of censoring her chest with her pose and the angle that she used to shoot the image. However, her bare booty was hard to miss.

The update has been liked over 28,200 times so far, including by Playboy model Rachel Cook. Others also headed to the comments section to rave about the new share.

“You’re a masterpiece,” declared a devotee.

“I hope the whole performance is recorded, warhol style,” wrote a second admirer.

“Looks like a 5th Element theme,” observed a third follower.

“Bold and edgy!” exclaimed another fan.

The model also flaunted her figure in another two-part Instagram update four days ago. That time, she rocked a strapless one-piece swimsuit with a cutout in the front that brought attention to her toned abs. She posed indoors in front of a sliding glass door that overlooked a garden with lots of green plants and red flowers. In the first photo, she stood with her right hand wrapped around her midriff as she parted her lips in a coy manner.