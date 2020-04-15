‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Victor Drops A Bombshell On Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, April 16, tease that Victor leaves Nikki stunned when he tells her the truth about what happened to AJ all those years ago in Kansas. Plus, Sharon lets Rey know how happy she is that he’s stuck around through her breast cancer fight.

Victor (Eric Braeden) makes an admission to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), according to SheKnows Soaps. Ever since Adam (Mark Grossman) blackmailed Victor and The Mustache gave in almost immediately, Nikki has realized that something is gravely wrong. There’s no way that the Victor she knows would react the way he’s responded, so Nikki knows that Victor is hiding something. So far, Victor has begged his wife to trust him, and he’s promised that everything he is doing is to protect their family.

However, Nikki is finally at the point where she’s no longer willing to stay in the dark. Victor’s moves have harmed Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) is ready to go full out to get revenge on Adam. Victor realizes that he cannot allow that, so he finally gives into Nikki and tells her the whole story, which leaves her shocked. There’s no coming back now that she’s in the know, and Nikki reassures her husband that they will get through it all together. Once she knows all the facts, Nikki completely understands why Victor did what he did with Adam.

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) thanks Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) for being there. Her life is likely about to change dramatically, and Sharon worries that she won’t be able to be much of a girlfriend to Rey. However, he is in their relationship for the long haul, and Rey assures Sharon that he will stand by her side and support her as she undergoes surgery and other treatments to fight her breast cancer.

Although they’re unable to go on a real beach vacation, Rey makes plans for a getaway while staying in Genoa City. They take advantage of the amenities that The Grand Phoenix has to offer, and Rey and Sharon enjoy a relaxing getaway together while staying close to home. They even use a recording of beach sounds to try to convince themselves that the ocean waves are crashing nearby. Before things change entirely, Sharon and Rey take one last moment to enjoy some adult time together. To Rey, Sharon is the most beautiful woman he’s ever seen, and he’s happy to be going through this with her.