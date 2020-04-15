WWE News: Rusev, Two NXT Superstars, And One Writer Also Released

Spring cleaning is continuing in professional wrestling as WWE has released three more superstars and one writer. Perhaps the biggest name of the day is in this third round of coronavirus pandemic cuts, and that would be former United States Champion Rusev. The other two superstars released on Wednesday afternoon were from the NXT brand.

Along with Rusev, the latest round of cuts includes Deonna Purrazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic from NXT. WWE writer Andrea Listenberger has also been furloughed.

In the continuously updated list on WWE‘s website, Rusev’s name was added after 16 other superstars had already been let go. His release is one of those cuts that isn’t too shocking, but it’s still hard to take as Rusev is incredibly popular in the WWE Universe.

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

Rusev was last involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw after Lana switched her allegiance. It was a feud that put the two superstars into the main event scene, but then Rusev ended up disappearing from television entirely.

His last appearance for WWE was a tag team match on the February 17 episode of Raw. Rusev teamed with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort to the team of Angel Garza and Lashley.

Rusev was often involved in significant storylines since joining WWE in 2010, but would quickly see his push subside. On numerous occasions, fans thought he and the promotion were on bad terms due to his cryptic posts on social media.

Purrazzo joined WWE in 2014 and has spent the majority of her time on the NXT brand. She has appeared on the main roster a couple of times, and her final match was a loss to Nia Jax on last week’s Monday Night Raw.

Proud of you for staying true to YOU ♥️ Onward & upward. https://t.co/UhoUzdoxmU pic.twitter.com/6KBiEIprP0 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 15, 2020

Aleksander Jaksic joined WWE after attending a tryout in Germany back in November 2018. He has only appeared for NXT, but he has never really moved up to televised events.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that WWE has not officially announced the releases of Purrazzo or Jaksic, but both superstars confirmed it on their Twitter accounts.

Sometimes Life Does Not Seem Real.

& No Matter How Hard You Work,

It Sometimes Is Not Enough. ???? MY WWE FAMILY ???? „Until one of our lights is forever extinguished, our dance will never end.“ GOODBYE, @WWENXT. — LONELY GOD (@WWEAleksandar) April 15, 2020

Andrea Listenberger also announced on her Twitter account that WWE had furloughed her.

Lots of people getting let go at #WWE today and regrettably, I am one of them. But I'm proud of the work I've been able to do since starting in Dec., and glad that the storyline I worked on resonated with so many people. That's what writing is about for me. #OtisandMandyForever — Andrea Listenberger (@andrea_ml) April 15, 2020

Listenberger joins 10 backstage producers who were also released on Wednesday.

WWE cutting costs due to COVID-19 has resulted in 30 people being released from their positions. That number may continue to grow as the cuts may have only started, which could mean more superstars and employees will also lose their jobs.