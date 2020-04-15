‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Opens Up About Why She’s Been So Secretive About Her New Romance

Kristen Doute hasn't officially gone public with her new man.

Kristen Doute is in quarantine at her new house in Los Angeles but she’s not alone.

While appearing on a recent episode of her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Marie’s podcast, Scheananigans, Doute said that although she has been saying publicly for months that she is dating someone new after splitting from ex-boyfriend Brian Carter last September, she hasn’t been quick to showcase their relationship on social media.

“I was trying to keep it very under wraps, because we’re dating and I’ve said that publicly already,” Doute explained.

According to the T-shirt designer and book author, she’s been keeping things on the down-low with her mystery man because the two of them are enjoying getting to know one another off-camera and having a great time as he bounces back and forth between her home and his home nearby.

While there is a shelter-at-home order in place in Doute’s state of residence, California, she assured listeners of Scheananigans that she and her unnamed partner were staying safe and noted that he wasn’t interacting with anyone other than her. She also said that she wasn’t going out and about in her own life as she continues to do her part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Throughout the early moments of their relationship, Doute made a point to keep her man far off her social media pages but now, as their relationship continues to heat up, Doute has become less and less private about his identity. In fact, after tagging him in certain posts, her fans and followers took notice and ultimately, he decided to make his account private.

“Like, I’ve tagged him a couple of times because it started feeling very secretive, and it’s not that I wanted it to be that way. I just didn’t really feel like… It’s just nice to keep it to ourselves,” Doute explained.

Doute then said that she doesn’t feel the need to shout it from the rooftops that she is in a new relationship.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute previously spoke about her unnamed new man to Bravo’s HQ. According to a report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Doute admitted months ago that she doesn’t like to date anyone who she doesn’t know through friends. Doute then explained that she wasn’t serious at the time and was instead in a “casual-dating minefield situation” in which they would either heat up or cool off.