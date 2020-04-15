Abby Dowse Wears Just Pants In Hot New Selfie

Abby Dowse has been tantalizing her 2.2 million Instagram fans with a steady stream of sultry pics, but arguably took it to another level today with her first topless snap since a week ago. She took the selfie wearing just a pair of tie-dye pants and showed off her chest.

The model lied on her back on a light gray couch for the picture. She propped her upper back on a matching pillow and placed her feet by a fuzzy pillow on the other side of the seat. Abby bent her knees and raised her right hand in the air for the sizzling capture. Furthermore, the model censored her bare chest with her left hand that she placed strategically over her body. Even so, her sideboob and underboob were still visible.

Her face was mostly obscured except for the bottom of her mouth, and this meant that the focal point was left on her physique. Abby appeared to have been glancing up towards the camera although her eyes were obscured, and her lips were parted into a soft smile. Her light pink lipstick matched her ensemble well. Moreover, she brushed her locks in front of her right shoulder and her silver necklaces were prominent.

Her white manicure popped against her tan and she sported a pink scrunchie on her left wrist that matched her sweats. Her pants were white with pink accents and they were slightly too large even though she tied the drawstrings.

It looked like there was a window beside her feet with natural light flooding the room. It left her tanned bod glowing and her skin looked flawless.

The photo has been posted for only 30 minutes, but it’s already garnered over 7,200 likes. Many fans left their compliments in the comments section.

“Wow how beautiful,” declared a supporter.

“Pink suits you well,” observed a second devotee.

“I dream of having a tan like yours,” revealed a third admirer.

“How do you spend the time in Quarantine at home?” wondered another follower, taking note of her caption.

Abby also caught the attention of her followers with another snap that she posted earlier today. That time, she rocked a very tiny bikini with a top that left her underboob on display. The top was a strip of fabric that seemed to be riding up her chest. She also sported a pair of neon green bikini bottoms with cutouts on the front. The model completed her look with a pair of sneakers and wore ankle weights.