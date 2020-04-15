Julia Rose Goes Topless With Bianca Ghezzi In Racy New Instagram Post

World Series flasher Julia Rose teamed up with her friend Bianca Ghezzi in a topless photo she posted on Instagram to promote some entertainment they plan to provide during the coronavirus pandemic social distancing measures that many around the world are following.

In the recent post, Julia stood outside next to Bianca. The Shagmag founder wore nothing but tiny neon bikini bottoms that featured clear strings that rose over her hips and held the garment on her bronzed, toned body. She held both hands in front of her breasts to protect her modesty as she flipped off the camera with her middle fingers. She accessorized with a tiny gold chain choker and nothing else. Julia wore her highlighted brunette locks back in a messy ponytail, leaving her long bangs out to frame her face. The model wore minimal makeup in the photograph, and she posed with her mouth open and her tongue sticking out.

Bianca stood at Julia’s side, and she too wore nothing on top. The blond bombshell also held her hands up to cover her chest and flipped off the camera. The model wore bright pink bikini bottoms that dipped low in front, showing off her toned stomach and sunkissed skin. Like Julia, Bianca posed with her mouth open, and tongue stuck out. She wore her long blond hair in loose curls that fell over her shoulder and down her back well past her waist.

In the caption, Julia let her followers know where they could find her upcoming mud wrestling match with the woman by her side, and they responded positively to the racy post. Within minutes, more than 150,000 Instagram user’s hit the “like” button, and well over 700 dropped a message in the reply section praising the women for their efforts.

“I like the orange mask… but, why there?” teased one funny fan who included a laughing crying emoji.

“What kind of swimsuit is that so I can buy it for my future wife,” a second devotee asked.

“I see what you did there. Your nipples are middle fingers,” noted a third Instagram user.

“Thank you, Julia. I appreciate the hard work you put into Instagram to make us happy,” a fourth follower praised the entrepreneur.

As she’s stayed home these past few weeks, Julia has worked to keep her Instagram followers engaged. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model shared a snap of herself wearing a tiny white cropped top and bikini bottoms as she beat the heat with a frozen bomb pop sucker.