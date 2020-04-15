Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Chase Gets Stern With Willow

Willow is still feeling torn regarding the Wiley situation on General Hospital. Spoilers for Thursday’s show suggest that Chase and Willow will talk about the options for helping Michael again, but apparently they will continue to struggle over what to do.

Michael and Willow talked during Tuesday’s show and he shared the latest from Diane. He acknowledged that Diane does believe that Willow marrying Michael could help his custody case against Nelle. However, they are both feeling torn over the idea of setting aside their relationships with Sasha and Chase in order to proceed.

Sasha and Chase talked about the situation as well, and now he’ll reconnect with Willow about all of this. In the sneak peek for Thursday’s episode, Willow and Chase will be somewhere outdoors, perhaps still at Violet’s party or possibly at the park. It appears that she’ll still be hesitant to make a firm decision.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Chase will seemingly try to deflect on sharing his opinion. He will tell Willow that this is her choice to make, so it sounds as if he won’t necessarily find himself able to tell her he’s fine with the idea of her marrying Michael.

Chase certainly doesn’t want Willow to marry Michael, but he does seem to be coming around to the idea that she’ll probably regret it if she doesn’t. Even though she now knows that Wiley’s not her biological son, she’s still deeply bonded to him and wants to keep him safe.

Chase has to tell Willow the truth about Wiley. Her world is about to change forever.

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/W6V93NYlVI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 21, 2020

As was noted as this marriage discussion was readdressed earlier this week, it’s not as if Michael and Willow could get married and then dissolve the union as soon as the custody case were over. If they did, Nelle would surely race back to court and the scheme would all have been for nothing. If Willow and Michael do marry, they’ll need to keep up pretenses for some time.

Soap Central hints that Willow’s worries over Wiley won’t be going away anytime soon. She’ll need comfort from Chase, but it sounds as if he may also try to throw out a bit of tough love. The preview suggests that Chase might push Willow to make a definitive decision on what she’s going to do with this complicated situation, and do so without factoring in his opinion.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Willow may continue to waver to the point where Chase takes the decision-making out of her hands. Soon, Chase and Sasha will coordinate efforts to do something that pushes Michael and Willow to the altar regardless of their hesitations.

Can Willow and Chase survive this ordeal as a couple or will this be too much for them to navigate? Viewers will see more with Thursday’s show and it sounds as if this indecision will come to a head within the next week or so.