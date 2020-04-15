Nicole Scherzinger Looks Smoking Hot In Skintight PVC Bodysuit & Knee-High Boots

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to share a smoking hot photo of herself. The Masked Singer panelist recently reunited with the Pussycat Dolls and has been wearing outfits similar to the style they were originally known for.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper stunned in a black skintight bodysuit with thin straps. The item of clothing was made out of PVC material, something the Dolls were notorious for rocking. The attire was relatively low-cut and displayed Scherzinger’s decolletage. The bodysuit had a religious cross embroidered across the front as well as studs. She paired the ensemble with black PVC knee-high boots and sported her long dark hair in a high ponytail.

The “When I Grow Up” songstress accessorized herself with a necklace and attached a chain to her garment. Scherzinger had “Nicole” going down her left thigh in sparkly letters as well as PCD going across her chest. She opted for black acrylic nails for the occasion as well as earrings and numerous rings.

Scherzinger appeared to be posing on set for a photoshoot. The image was posted in black and white and saw the “I Hate This Part” hitmaker in action. She parted her legs and placed both hands beside her. She owned a fierce expression and made it look effortless to be that striking. Scherzinger was captured in front of a white backdrop in front of studio lights. To her right, she had a male on set holding a wind machine. In the shot, Scherzinger’s hair appeared to be blowing slightly.

For her caption, the “I Don’t Need a Man” entertainer told followers that the machine they were using for wind was in fact made for blowing leaves.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“Honestly so fierce, I can’t even cope,” one user wrote, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Imagine being as beautiful as you are!!!” another devotee shared.

“Girl you are unreal!!! So stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Scherzinger is no stranger to impressing her social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Hawaiian-born singer graced the cover of HILuxury Magazine and wowed in the photo shoot for the publication.

For parts of the shoot, she wore a cream-colored crop top and paired the look with a matching high-waisted skirt. For another photo, she rocked a bodysuit with heels and a long jacket over the top.