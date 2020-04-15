Sofia Bevarly Is A Smokeshow In Cropped Top & Matching Shorts

Sofia Bevarly added another sultry photo to her Instagram feed that showed her in a sexy coordinating set. The April 15 upload was part of a paid partnership with Fashion Nova and included a cropped hoodie and shorts to match.

The American model took to her page to ask the age-old question — how do you take your coffee in the morning? She drew in her audience while posing in a colorful orange set, standing in the center of the frame and flashing a huge smile for the camera. The South Florida native appeared to have a freshly brewed cup of coffee in her hands, posing against a stainless steel stove in the kitchen.

While the model is no stranger to showing off her figure in barely there bikinis, today’s look called for something a little different in some sexy loungewear. She looked smoking hot in the set, which appeared to have been made from comfy cotton material. Her top featured long sleeves and a hood with two white lace straps falling to her chest. The garment was oversized in the body and arms but hit high on her midriff, exposing a glimpse of her taut tummy.

Her bottoms boasted the same vibrant orange material while tying in the front with matching white laces. The garment’s thick waistband allowed for the model’s flat midsection to be put on display. The piece was composed of thin fabric, exposing her pockets through the clothing while the shorts sat high on her thighs, revealing a glimmer of her tanned legs.

To accessorize her sexy look, Bevarly added simple rings on both hands. She styled her long, brunette locks parted in the middle, with half falling over her shoulder and the other half spilling behind her back. The model, who recently sizzled in a short plaid skirt, opted to go easy on the makeup, wearing only a minor application that consisted of eyeliner and mascara. Her blemish-free complexion remained on display for the camera, proving that she is indeed a natural beauty.

Since the update went live on her page a few short hours ago, Bevarly’s fans have inundated it with praise, double-tapping over 16,000 times while flooding the comments section with well over 200 compliments.

“Gosh, I love your beautiful smile. You seem so happy (ignoring the current crisis),” one follower pointed out, adding a series of pink heart emoji.

“I don’t need to travel to know that the most beautiful smile in the world is yours. Have a wonderful day,” a second social media user wrote.

“Just how it comes out of the dripper. No sugar or cream,” one more commented.