Kourtney Kardashian Says She Didn’t Take Offense When Social Media Users Suspected She Was Pregnant Again

Kourtney Kardashian says the recent rumors regarding her body didn’t bother her at all.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on Instagram live to discuss the speculation that she’s currently pregnant with her fourth baby, per Us Weekly. Rumors of a possible new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner tribe began to swirl after Kardashian’s Instagram post on Friday, April 10. In the photo, Kardashian is wearing a long orange top and brown underwear. Following her post, many of her 89.6 million Instagram followers expressed how they think Kardashian is secretly pregnant and is waiting to make an official announcement.

During her live session, Kardashian shared with her followers that she isn’t pregnant. However, the Poosh founder wasn’t upset by the accusation. The mother of three explained that while she disagreed with the comments about her body, she didn’t think the accusations of her being pregnant were cruel.

“I knew that I didn’t look pregnant in my opinion,” Kardashian shared. “I’ve been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. To me, it’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body so I didn’t take offense.”

Kardashian’s remarks on Instagram come after she responded to a fan on Friday as well. She wrote to a fan that, if she was pregnant, it would be a “blessing.” She also encouraged the commenter to continue spreading the message in hopes that it will come true in the future.

“I wrote [something like], ‘Put out a good vibe,'” Kardashian recalls. “This one comment I really liked said, ‘I almost thought you were pregnant because your body looks extra curvy and feminine and glowing.'”

Kardashian has expressed in the past that she would be more than happy to have another baby soon. The television personality, who shares sons Mason, 10 and Reign, 4 and daughter Penelope, 7 with Scott Disick, has been rumored to be pregnant on several occasions, has always shared that, if she was pregnant, it would be positive news. If she was pregnant, Kardashian’s fans would most likely be suspicious of who the father is. She and Disick have been broken up for several years, and her last public relationship was with model Younes Bendjima. Although the pair had a brief reunion last year, they haven’t been seen together in recent months.

While she isn’t pregnant as of yet, Kardashian did say she would be focusing more on her role as a mother. After 16 seasons of appearing on Keeping Up, Kardashian confirmed back in March that she’s stepping away from her family’s E! show to put more energy into her children and her lifestyle brand.