Gabby Epstein Flaunts Cleavage And Killer Curves In Impossibly Tiny Bikini

Australian beauty Gabby Epstein wowed many fans around the world on social media after she shared a sultry snapshot of herself on Wednesday, April 15. The blond bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.3 million followers as it caught the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old, who is most famously known for being a fashion blogger and model, photographed herself with her cellphone while indoors. Gabby took center stage in the snapshot as she licked on a lollipop, exuding a seductive vibe. Her long blond locks, which were styled in loose curls, were parted in the middle as they cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder.

Furthermore, she sported some light makeup that brought out her natural beauty and complemented her complexion, including a peach eyeshadow, some eyeliner, bronzer, and a light red lipstick. What stole the show, however, was her enviable physique, which she flaunted in a tiny two-piece bikini that was designed with a flame pattern.

The swimsuit top was strapless and featured a bandeau-styled body that was held together by a black hoop in the middle of the garment. The revealing top tightly hugged Gabby’s perky assets as it exposed plenty of cleavage and underboob.

Gabby paired the swimwear bra with matching bikini bottoms. The briefs featured a thick elastic waistband, which the model had raised up past her hip bones, that drew attention to both her curvaceous hips and her tiny and flat core.

Gabby did not specify where the photo was taken, but it was likely snapped at her residence as most people are under quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the post’s caption, she stated that she will never “lie” to herself again about the things she would do if she only “had the time.” She further revealed that the bikini was designed by Pretty Little Thing, an online clothing company.

The eye-catching post was instantly met with a large amount of praise and support from many of Gabby’s fans and amassed more than 31,000 likes just one hour after it went live. Furthermore, more than 327 fans took to the comments section to shower the beauty with compliments on her figure, looks, and swimwear.

“Need this bikini,” one user commented.

“Lookin like a snack,” a second user wrote, adding a fire emoji.

“Such a hottie,” a third admirer chimed in.

“My heart is melting,” a fourth fan asserted.

Gabby has served up a number of revealing looks on her Instagram as of late. On March 30, she sent hearts racing as she sported a blue and white bra-and-panty set that flaunted her killer figure, per The Inquisitr.The bold snapshot received more than 101,000 likes.