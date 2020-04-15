Valeria Mercado Stuns In Yellow Lacy Lingerie On Instagram

Valeria Mercado took to her Instagram feed today to share a new post with a nostalgic caption that referred to life before the coronavirus quarantine. In the snap, the model showed off her natural beauty in a yellow lacy lingerie set and captured many of her fans’ attention. In fact, it’s received over 29,100 likes so far.

She sat in a plant-filled room for the photo and smiled widely. She held a bouquet of yellow sunflowers in her right hand and placed her other hand between her legs. She smiled widely for the shot and appeared to be having a good time.

Valeria wore her hair down in luxurious curls and some of it was brushed in front of her shoulders and partially obscured her ensemble. However, it was possible to make out that her bra had a v-neckline and lace edging along her cleavage. Her bottoms were matching with sheer fabric that added to the girly vibes.

The model sported heavy mascara and pink lipstick. She also wore a couple of short necklaces but nothing else.

Behind her was a wall-length mirror that leaned against the white wall and two large windows that revealed the sunny weather outside. There were multiple plants on the ground that peeked through on either side of the frame and vines that were seemingly growing on the ceiling down towards the mirror.

The update prompted many of Valeria’s devotees to stop by in the comments section with their positive reactions.

“Such a beautiful soul,” raved a supporter.

“A gift from heaven,” declared a second fan.

“This makes my day that smile,” gushed a third follower.

The stunner also stopped by to set things straight about her hair.

“This hairstyle suits you better than curled up ones,” wrote another social media user.

“Um curly is my natural hair what a compliment smh,” she responded.

She often showcases different hairstyles, and sometimes shows off her natural curls which are very tight and voluminous. Other times, she opts for different wigs of varying lengths.

Plus, earlier this month, Valeria showed off her figure in a white bikini. That time, she posed mostly underwater with just her shoulders and face above the pool. She gave a fierce look with a huge pout on her face. Moreover, she slicked back her hair behind her shoulders. Her bright lipstick brought attention to her mouth and she also rocked heavy blush. She tagged the image with the Fashion Nova brand and the photo received over 12,500 likes.