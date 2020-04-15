WWE News: Rowan, Sarah Logan, Mike Kanellis, And More Added To Those Released

The superstar releases are continuing to roll out as WWE began cleaning house due to financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Rowan, Primo, Epico, and Sarah Logan are just some of the additional superstars who are no longer employed by Vince McMahon. The first round of releases had some of the more prominent names, but the next wave continues the bleeding.

On WWE’s official website, the list of released superstars has grown quite a bit as the four already mentioned are joined by Mike and Maria Kanellis, No Way Jose, Zack Ryder, and referee Mike Chioda.

Rowan has been in limbo ever since separating from his partnership with Daniel Bryan. He has had a weird storyline on Monday Night Raw, where he carried around a crate with a big spider in it, but not much more.

Primo and Epico haven’t had a match on WWE television since January 2019. Whispers on social media often thought they had already left, but their releases make it official.

Mike Kanellis’ time in WWE has been plagued almost from the start, and it only recently began picking up again. Once he was moved to NXT and 205 Live, he appeared on TV more often, but still hasn’t been involved in many storylines.

Sarah Logan’s release may come as a surprise to some fans as she was in the women’s match at Elimination Chamber just last month. Her last appearance for WWE was this week on Raw, where Shayna Baszler destroyed her in a qualifying match for Money in the Bank.

Logan’s husband is Erik of The Viking Raiders, and as of this writing, he is still a member of the Raw roster.

Zack Ryder is a longtime veteran who had been with the company since 2005. This move goes along with the release of his tag team partner Curt Hawkins in the first round of cuts made earlier on Wednesday.

Wrestling Inc. previously reported that WWE also released several producers, and their names have now been revealed. The backstage employees let go are Billy Kidman, Mike Rotunda, Sarah Stock, Pat Buck, Lance Storm, Fit Finlay, Shane Helms, Scott Armstrong, and Shawn Daivari.

Dolph Ziggler is still employed and supporting his former colleagues by urging others to do the same.

awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst of everything going on it may not mean a lot to you & that’s ok. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root for them, checkout their @PWTees page & @BookCameo

If u have a fav independent pro having a rough time, send their info — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 15, 2020

A total of 16 superstars, 10 producers, one announcer, and one referee have already been let go by WWE. More releases are likely, and these numbers could continue to grow as the week goes on.