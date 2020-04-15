Blond Bombshell Casi Davis Shows Off Killer Body In Tan Bikini

Casi Davis gave her 1.3 million Instagram fans quite the treat on Wednesday, April 15, when she took to the popular social media platform to share a two-photo slideshow of herself in a tiny bikini that showcased her killer body.

The photos captured the fitness model and trainer at a beach amid strand vegetation. The first shot showed Davis sitting in the sand with her hands behind her for support. The camera was positioned directly above her as she leaned her torso back, giving the viewer a frontal view of her body.

The second featured Davis lying on her side while resting her weight on her left forearm. The camera was farther away from her, fitting her whole body in the frame.

Davis sported a two-piece bathing suit in an earthy tan color that complimented her sun-kissed complexion. Her bikini top featured spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders and small triangles that showed off her cleavage.

On her lower body, Davis rocked a matching pair of bottoms. She wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, baring her strong hips and showcasing her hourglass figure by hugging her slim waist. She didn’t say where her swimsuit was from.

Davis completed her look with a floral-print bandana wrapped around her head.

Not surprising, the share was an immediate success with her followers. In under an hour of being published, the photos attracted more than 11,600 likes and upwards of 80 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the app who are fans of Davis used the space below to shower her in compliments, while expressing their admiration for her beauty and physique.

“[L]ove you in earth tones,” one user wrote, following the words with a heart-eyed face emoji.

“I love your curvy body so hot,” replied another fan, who included a string of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“That 2nd picture is so incredible,” a third user chimed in, trailing the reply with a fire emoji.

“Where da booty,” added another one, topping the comment with a peach emoji.

