Pauline Tantot & Mathilde Wear Nothing But Tiny Thongs

Pauline Tantot sometimes shares Instagram photos of herself and her identical twin sister, Mathilde, to the delight of her 3.6 million followers. Today, the pair both posted the results of an outdoor photo shoot and wore nothing but tiny thongs.

The duo posed in the corner of a tan building with their backs angled towards the camera. Pauline stood on the left side with her left leg propped out behind her slightly and hugged her arms to her chest. She glanced over her right shoulder with a huge pout on her face and the sun lit up the back of her figure but left her face in the shadows. The model wore her hair in a casual high ponytail with loose strands falling around her face. She sported a pair of black thong bottoms with thin side straps.

Mathilde, on the other hand, stood on the right side of the frame. She propped up her left knee and hugged her chest with her hands. She glanced down towards the ground with a hint of a smile on her face and wore her hair down. Her blond locks blew about her face and cascaded down her back. It looked like she wore a different pair of black thong bottoms than her sister, as hers featured extra-high straps that almost reached her waist.

The twins’ poses left their curvy derrieres on full show. Plus, a bunch of light pink flowers peeked through in the right hand side of the shot, providing perspective and a spring-time vibe.

The post has been live for an hour and has received over 117,600 likes so far. Many people took to the comments section with their compliments.

“My favorite sisters,” gushed a social media user.

“Talent X2,” raved a second admirer.

Others had questions about the photo.

“Who is the girl on the left? She is hot,” asked a curious fan.

“Nope its me on the left and my sis on the right,” responded Pauline to another follower that incorrectly thought it was Mathilde on the left.

“Are you joking? I thought it was you with the 2nd profile,” declared a fourth supporter.

Pauline often showcases her incredible figure in a variety of ways on her social media page, and took to the platform yesterday with another revealing snap. That time, she posed in an unbuttoned cardigan with no bra. She left her chest on show save for a white mark to censor herself for social media. The top was multi-colored with pastel tones and she also sported a pair of pink bikini bottoms. She sat in the shade on a sunny day.