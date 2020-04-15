Dylan Dreyer’s Husband Brian Fichera Recovers From COVID-19, Calls It The ‘Freddy Krueger’ of Viruses

'It knows where you are weakest and knows your deepest fears and it attacks accordingly,' wrote Brian Fichera.

Brian Fichera, the husband of Today Show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has publicly announced that he has recovered after a brutal battle against COVID-19. Fichera took to Instagram to share his terrifying experience and describe what it is really like to spend days in quarantine fighting this illness.

In the Instagram post, Fichera shared a black and white photo of his 3-year-old son Calvin’s small bedroom in their New York City apartment. It was in these tight quarters that Fichera spent days alone in quarantine, separated from his family after testing positive for the coronavirus. Calvin stayed in a different room while his father recovered.

Fichera explained that he began to feel symptoms three weeks ago including a fever and stomach problems. His condition continued to deteriorate. Not even Tylenol would reduce his fever or help alleviate his rehabilitating headaches. This was accompanied with extreme body aches, fatigue, and breathing problems.

However, Fichera also addressed an aspect of this virus that many people often don’t; the emotional aspect and the vulnerability one faces as a result of this illness. He explained that the virus messes with the mind, even fooling someone into thinking they are getting better when they still have days left until they turn the corner.

“This disease is also brilliant and diabolical. It will let up just enough to allow you to feel good about yourself and walk to the bathroom….but then it will suddenly attack you as if it knows you are at the farthest away from your bed,” he said.

Fichera went on to say he found this virus bringing him to tears on multiple occasions, something he does not often do, and caused overwhelming fear.

“People have compared it to the flu…for me it was reminiscent of mono. you have to anticipate the deeply personal attacks of this virus because it seems to be tailor made to whoever it attaches to. It’s the Freddy Krueger of virus’s because it knows where you are weakest and knows your deepest fears and it attacks accordingly.”

Luckily, Fichera has been able to recover and has been without symptoms for a week. He offered advice to those who are currently battling the coronavirus, telling them to be patient and to stay hydrated. He also reminded them that even if they feel like they are better, they might still take a turn for the worst before they fully recover.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dreyer just welcomed their second son, baby Ollie, in January and thus has been holding down the fort on her own throughout her husband’s recovery.