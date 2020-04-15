‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Sharon Loses It

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, April 15, reveals that Summer and Kyle set a trap to ensnare Theo while Lola leaves Genoa City. Plus, Sharon struggles with her moods, and Adam and Nick nearly come to blows before Chelsea intervenes.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) yelled at Mariah (Camryn Grimes) over flowers. Sharon just wanted to do it herself, and she overreacted. Ultimately, Sharon apologized to her daughter, and Mariah understood where her mom was coming from. Then, Mariah hugged Sharon.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) continued their argument in the CEO office at Newman Enterprises. Nick expressed his doubts about Adam’s story, and he ranted about his younger brother always being a taker. Adam pointed out that he wouldn’t be the CEO if his story weren’t true, and he wondered if Nick would hit him. Nick cursed at Adam, and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) ran in, demanding that they stop. Nick asked Chelsea if she wanted Connor (Judah Mackey) to end up like Adam, and Adam told Nick he better not go after Chelsea. After Nick left, Adam thanked Chelsea for always being by his side, and she noted that his family could not see how difficult all this has been on him.

Are you on Team Adam or Team Nick? #YR pic.twitter.com/fzQuuITvTb — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 15, 2020

Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) caught up with each other at the Abbott mansion. They both agreed that the other looked tired. Then, Jack encouraged Traci to take the job with Chancellor Media, and Traci told her brother to make sure he made time for fun. Later, Jack and Sharon talked at the coffee house, and he gave her some support in her fight with breast cancer. He briefly spoke about his life. Then, on the patio, Jack saw Nick, and they both agreed to try to keep Sharon from worrying about other things while she’s undergoing treatments.

At Jabot, Theo (Tyler Johnson) learned that Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) reserved the space he was working in, so he left. Then, they came in and set up a scheme because Summer realized Kyle’s assistant was ratting him out to Theo. Later, Theo saw Lola (Sasha Calle) at Society, and she let him know that she had to leave town due to a problem with her Miami restaurant. After that, Kendra texted Theo to give him the details about where Kyle and Summer kept the work they’d done on Kyle’s pitch to Jack. Meanwhile, at The Grand Phoenix, Kyle and Summer toasted to their plan to bring down Theo and got to work on the real proposal for Jabot.