‘General Hospital’ Gives Viewers Flashbacks With Hayden, Prompting New Round Of Pleas For Her Return

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital relied heavily on flashback scenes and that meant that viewers saw a lot of Hayden Barnes. It appears that these flashbacks served to frustrate fans, to an extent, as many continue to want actress Rebecca Budig back again as Hayden.

The last that viewers saw of Hayden was in late November last fall. She went on the run after Nikolas faked an assault on her and made her believe that her life was in danger. She left her daughter Violet with Finn and Anna and has seemingly made it impossible for anybody to track her down.

Wednesday’s episode focused on Violet’s birthday, which naturally prompted thoughts of Hayden. Violet very much hoped her mommy would be back for her birthday, but it doesn’t appear that’s going to happen. The party will continue with Thursday’s show, but so far, it seems that Hayden remains unreachable and on the run.

During the April 15 show, viewers got to see quite a few old scenes of Finn and Hayden while they were still together. In addition, fans were treated to more recent scenes showing Violet with her mommy.

It seems that viewers enjoyed these scenes, but they were painful to many at the same time. People have been waiting for several months now for General Hospital to bring Rebecca back in the role of Hayden, and these flashbacks essentially rubbed salt in the wound.

“I’m okay with those flashbacks because I adore Violet and I miss Hayden,” bemoaned one GH viewer.

“I like finn and Anna, but in terms of chemistry, Hayden and finn are just *chefs kiss*” detailed someone else.

“Finn would be a lot more fun with Hayden by his side. It’s time for you all to wake up & bring fan fave @RebeccaBudig back to #GH on a long-term contract STAT!!!” demanded another show fan.

“Hayden>Willow and Sasha. I say we exchange,” proposed a different Hayden fan.

If Hayden doesn’t pop up to surprise Violet for her birthday, perhaps she will interrupt the upcoming wedding of Finn and Anna’s. Fans are not particularly interested in any scenario that keeps Hayden away from Port Charles permanently, and the sooner she’s brought back, the better.

Whether that is in the cards, however, remains to be seen. Soap Central teases lots of drama ahead involving Nelle, Nina, Willow, and Maxie, but nothing signaling Hayden’s return.

Will Hayden be back at some point? Rebecca previously said she was open to a return if it fit in her schedule, and there would be plenty of ways to create new storylines for Hayden if she was back in Port Charles.

For now, it looks like anxious fans will be left to dissect new General Hospital spoilers as they emerge in the days and weeks ahead to see if Rebecca back to the show anytime soon.