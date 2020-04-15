Stacey Abrams: ‘I Would Be An Excellent Running Mate’

In an interview with Elle published on Wednesday, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said that she would be an “excellent” running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic White House nominee.

Speaking with the magazine’s Melissa Harris-Perry, Abrams said she “would be honored” to be selected as vice presidential nominee, explaining why she is the best person for the job.

“I would be an excellent running mate. I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.”

“If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve,” Abrams added, noting that she has “spent 25 years” studying foreign policy.

Abrams spoke highly of Biden, saying that the former vice president has a “truly sincere sense of humor.” Biden’s “charming gregariousness isn’t just an affect,” she said.

Insisting that she is qualified for the role of vice president, Abrams explained to Elle that she understands how important the job is, emphasizing her own experience. Pointing to her 2018 gubernatorial campaign, the Georgia Democrat said that her résumé should not be reduced to her loss to Republican Brian Kemp. “I am able to stand effectively as a partner, to execute a vision, and to serve the vision of the president,” she said.

Abrams discussed a variety of pressing issues with Harris-Perry. Notably, she praised Democratic governors across the nation for the way they have been handling the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that she is pleased with how the Democratic Party as a whole has been dealing with the crisis.

The Georgia Democrat opined that it is necessary to ensure a high level of voter participation in November, whether the country switches to mail-in balloting or not. Even if it does, she said, the rules pertaining to vote-by-mail need to be clear, so that all communities have equal access to vote.

Abrams’ emphasizing of her experience in government comes on the heels of reports that Biden is looking for a seasoned politician, someone would be able to “take over” if necessary. The presumptive Democratic nominee has vowed to pick a woman as running mate, but Abrams is reportedly no longer one of the top contenders for the position.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, herself a former White House hopeful, is reportedly the front-runner for vice presidential nominee. Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Kamala Harris of California, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are reportedly high on Biden’s list as well.