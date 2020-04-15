John Krasinski Reportedly Met With Execs At Marvel

Actor/director John Krasinski could potentially be the next A-lister to join the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a report on Monday, the former star of The Office recently met with executives at Marvel Studios, who continue to take virtual meetings with actors, writers and directors.

Per Geeks WorldWide‘s Thomas Polito, Krasinski and Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige have both expressed a desire to work together, something that could be closer to coming to fruition if the two have met in a business capacity, as Polito asserts. Although this should be taken as rumor at this juncture without confirmation from either party, Krasinski has been open about his admiration of Marvel, as well as having a level of intrigue about potentially portraying the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards on the screen. He opened up about the latter during an interview with ComicBook.com in March.

“I would love to do it. I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing. I genuinely have had no conversations or don’t know anything that’s happening with that. I’m awaiting Kevin’s announcements of what the hell’s happening with that as much as you are.”

Although there’s no information about what exactly may have been discussed at the reported meeting, there are a slew of new MCU films currently in different stages of development. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and a third Spider-Man film (which is technically a Sony production) are currently slated for release in 2021, with Thor: Love and Thunder scheduled for release the following year. However, it’s unknown if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might delay production on those projects.

Whether Krasinski would join the MCU as an actor, writer, director or some combination thereof is in question as well. Although audiences perhaps know Krasinski best for his turn as Jim Halpert in The Office, he has undoubtedly made a name for himself behind the camera in recent years for his work on A Quiet Place and its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II.

The latter premiered in New York in March, but the official theatrical release was delayed until later this year at the earliest due to COVID-19.

One thing can be confirmed about Krasinski — he is keeping busy in the age of social distancing. The 40-year-old debuted his new YouTube series, Some Good News, on March 29 and has already treated fans to an Office mini-reunion with former cast mate Steve Carell on the show.