Alabama Family Says They Weren’t Allowed Into A Tornado Shelter Because They Didn’t Have Face Masks

'He motioned no and shut the door,' said a mother.

An Alabama says that they were denied entrance to tornado shelters because they didn’t have face masks to protect against the transmission of the novel coronavirus, Huntsville’s WHNT-TV reports.

As tornadoes tore across Alabama earlier this week, a Boaz woman and her family tried to take shelter in a nearby storm shelter. The woman, who asked not to give her name, says that at the first shelter they went to, a person manning the door wouldn’t let them in because they didn’t have face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The guy actually opened the door, he motioned, do you have a mask? I held up my mask. I said, ‘I have one mask, I can put it on the child.’ He motioned no and shut the door,” the woman said.

The woman also noted that the shelter was not full and that she and her family could have easily maintained a six-foot distance from anyone else, in keeping with recommended social-distancing guidelines.

The family was then forced to run, through the pounding rain, back to their car. Lacking a place to go, they had no choice but to wait the storm out.

“Actually twice trying to get somewhere, we nearly wrecked. I just wanted to squall all the way home. I had to keep it together you know?,” she said.

It appears as if there is no one set of laws regarding tornado shelters in Alabama. Each municipality that operates a shelter can set its own rules for whom to allow inside, and indeed, whether or not to even open at all.

In the case of the DeKalb County shelter to which the Boaz family was denied entry, the county’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said that the family “probably should have been allowed in,” given that there was a tornado bearing down on the town. But the agency further confirmed that such decision are made by the municipalities, not the agency.

Earlier, Crossville Mayor Tera Fortenberry had posted a message on Facebook saying that face masks would be required in the town’s tornado shelter.

“With the current COVID-19 Virus pandemic… YOU ARE ENTERING AT YOUR OWN RISK. Everyone has to wear a mask to be allowed to enter,” the post read, noting that homemade masks or even a bandana covering the face would suffice.

The Boaz woman said that she rarely uses social media and had not seen that post.

At least 20 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Easter Sunday, according to AL.com.