Katya Elise Henry Puts Bodacious Derriere On Full Display In Red Lingerie

American fitness model Katya Elise Henry sent temperatures soaring around the world on social media after she posted a new revealing snapshot of herself on Wednesday, April 15. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 7.3 million followers as it quickly became a hit.

The 25-year-old beauty stunned as she was photographed indoors in front of a gray wall. Katya stole the show in the snapshot as she posed from her backside. She had rotated her head over her right shoulder and stared directly into the camera’s lens while smiling — exuding a sultry vibe. Her long brunette locks, which were styled in loose waves, framed her face and cascaded down her back.

She sported a full face of glam makeup, which included foundation, blush, a smoky eyeshadow, eyelash extensions, sculpted eyebrows, a pink lipstick, and bronzer and highlighter. It was her killer figure, however, that took center stage, as she showcased her curves in eye-catching lingerie.

Katya opted for a red bra-and-panty set that was made out of both sheer and lace material. The intimate undergarments, which featured gold accents, left very little to the imagination as they displayed much of Katya’s curves. The briefs in particular, which were designed in a classic Brazilian-styled thong, showed off much of her bodacious derriere. Furthermore, Katya had added a garter belt to the outfit, which not only added more sexiness to the look, but also drew attention to her curvaceous hips and tiny waist.

Katya finished the intimate look off with several jewelry pieces including a bracelet and some rings.

The model did not specify where she was photographed. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she shared a love-sprung sentiment with her fans, letting them know someone special “belongs” to her.

The smoking-hot post was met with a large amount of support from the model’s fans as it amassed more than 131,000 likes in the just the first hour after going live. More than 2,000 followers also vocalized their praise in the comments section, showering Katya with compliments on her famous figure, her looks, and her revealing outfit.

“Yes, all yours forever,” one romantic fan commented, replying to Katya’s caption.

“This pic is jaw dropping,” a second fan added.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” a third admirer chimed in,

“Damn babe you are fire,” a fourth fan proclaimed, adding several fire emoji.

Katya has shared a number of daring looks on her social media account recently. On April 11, she sent her tens of thousands of fans into a frenzy after she shared a post of herself in a one-piece black lace teddy. The garment did not conceal much as it displayed her enviable physique and assets, particularly her backside, per The Inquisitr. The snap accumulated more than 177,000 likes.