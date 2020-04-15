WWE News: Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick, Luke Gallows, EC3, And Other Superstars Released

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a number of big WWE names being releases from their contracts.

On Wednesday afternoon, WWE announced that a lot of changes were coming, including the release of multiple superstars. Kurt Angle, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson are among 10 talented members of the roster who were officially released from the promotion.

The release of members of the talent roster may not come as a surprise after McMahon’s conference call earlier in the day. Due to the economic stress of the coronavirus pandemic, cutbacks, furloughs, and other changes were on the way.

Not long after the call ended, WWE’s official website announced that nearly a dozen superstars were being wished well in their future endeavors. Angle is joined by Gallows, Anderson, Drake Maverick, EC3, Eric Young, Heath Slater, Aiden English, Lio Rush, and Curt Hawkins in the first group of superstars released.

Angle is no longer an active in-ring competitor as he wrestled his final match last year at WrestleMania 35. The WWE Hall of Famer did appear sporadically for the company, though, and did a bit of ambassador work for them as well.

Gallows and Anderson were members of The O.C. along with AJ Styles, and the tag team signed new multi-year deals in 2019. They have not been seen much on television lately but did get involved in the Boneyard Match between Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

WWE

Lio Rush is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion who also used to appear as the main roster manager of Bobby Lashley. Rush hasn’t had a match in NXT or on 205 Live since the end of February.

Curt Hawkins last appeared in a match at the Elimination Chamber in early March. He partnered with Zack Ryder in a losing effort to The Viking Raiders. EC3 hasn’t had a match in NXT or WWE since a loss on Main Event in September of 2019.

Aiden English has not wrestled for the company in some time, but he was an announcer for 205 Live and other B-level shows. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that he is the only announcer released so far, but ten producers were also let go by WWE.

Heath Slater and Eric Young have both been used very sparingly on either the main roster or NXT level over the last year.

Drake Maverick has been part of several big storylines throughout his time in WWE, and his release may be the most shocking. Just last week, Maverick was announced as part of an eight-superstar tournament to determine an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

There is the possibility that more superstar cuts could be on the way as WWE looks to shave expenses in multiple departments.