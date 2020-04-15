Sara Underwood Looks Smoking-Hot In Striped Pants And A Revealing Top

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared a stunning double Instagram update with her 9.2 million followers that showcased her curves in a black-and-white ensemble. Sara didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate exactly where the shot was taken, but the picture was captured in front of a scenic natural backdrop, as most of her snaps are.

Sara balanced on a large log that was strewn amidst other similar logs on a beach area. Large cliffs were visible in the background, as well as a glimpse of a forest. Sara’s curvaceous physique remained the focal point in the shot, however, as she flaunted her physique in an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova. Sara made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, and she even gave her followers the specific names of the items she was wearing in the caption.

On top, Sara rocked a white crop top with an off-the-shoulder style and long sleeves. The top exposed her sculpted shoulders and a tantalizing amount of cleavage, as well as part of her toned stomach.

She paired the simple yet sexy top with a pair of tight, high-waisted pants that featured a vertical strip pattern. The pants clung to Sara’s curves and accentuated her hourglass physique to perfection. Her long hair hung down in a straight style, and she glanced at the log beneath her in the first snap, balancing in her bare feet.

The second snap was taken from a closer perspective, and Sara had her arms clutched to her chest. The pose showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and fans could see some of the details of Sara’s pants, like the zipper going up the front. Her lips were parted in a seductive expression as she gazed down, looking serene and sexy.

Sara’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 18,100 likes within just 33 minutes. It also received 230 comments from her eager fans.

“Cute pants,” one fan said, loving the bold piece.

“This is a really dope shot,” another fan said, referring to one of the snaps.

“You look incredible! Especially in that scenery, one of my favorite visits last summer,” another follower commented, recognizing the background.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another fan said, following up the comment with a duo of heart emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a sizzling shot in which she rocked an ensemble that showcased even more of her bombshell body. She had on a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a lace-up pink tank that left little to the imagination, revealing a ton of skin on her upper body as well as her tempting cleavage. Her blond locks were pulled up into a messy bun with a headband wrapped around her face as she gazed off into the distance.