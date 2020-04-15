‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Refuses To Apologize To Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 14 reveals that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) has no shame. She will refuse to apologize to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) for hurting her relationship, per She Knows Soaps. In fact, she believes that Katie should thank her instead.

Bill Lashes Out At Quinn

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) recently confronted the jewelry designer. Although they share a son, there’s little love lost between Bill and Quinn. And it seems as if she stirred his wrath when she publicly revealed that he and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had kissed. She did this by uploading the kissing video to Brooke’s digital photo frame knowing that the clip would be seen by her loved ones at the reunion party.

Bill felt that Quinn had overstepped and should not have publicly humiliated him and Brooke. He felt that she could have handled the situation far more delicately. Dollar Bill also opined that it was unfair that he was being dragged into Quinn’s fight with Brooke. Just because she was so determined to bring down Brooke, his and Katie’s relationship was also now on the rocks.

But Quinn wouldn’t allow Bill to berate her. He was at fault and deserved everything that came his way. In fact, this was not the first time that Bill and Brooke had been canoodling behind their partners’ backs.

Quinn Refuses To Apologize To Katie

Recently, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) caught up with Katie at the office. Katie felt that she had nothing to be ashamed of because she was not the one who was caught cheating. She told Steffy that Bill had moved out because he felt that he was at fault. She didn’t know which way forward but was very angry at being place in the same position again.

Since Katie and Quinn both work at Forrester Creations, it was only a matter of time before they ran into each other. Katie is understandably mad with Quinn. After all, the jewelry designer only exposed Bill and Brooke for her own gain. She feels that Quinn did not consider that there’s a child involved and that Quinn should have spoken to her in private.

The soap opera spoilers state that Quinn will refuse to apologize to Katie. She thinks that Katie should be grateful that she proved that Bill has not changed and that he still can’t be trusted.

It appears as if Quinn is racking up the enemies and that it’s only a matter of time before she meets her downfall.