Alyssa Lavonne Shows Some Leg While Wearing A Plunging Floral-Print Dress

Alyssa Lavonne stepped outside barefoot for some fresh air while wearing a red and white floral-print dress in her latest Instagram share.

In the pic, Alyssa posed in front of a stone stairway while striking a sultry pose and flashing one of her long, toned legs. She held the skirt of her ornate gown away from her body so her fans could get a glimpse of her shapely body.

Alyssa didn’t specify the dress designer, but it fit her curvy figure like a glove. The plunging neckline exposed her chest area, including the curves of her breasts and her intense cleavage.

Alyssa added to the overall sexiness of the photograph by cocking her hip and running her hand through her messy brown locks of hair. She stared at a point in the distance while her picture was taken.

To complete her look, Alyssa sported a full face of makeup. The application included highlighter, bronzer, eye shadow, mascara, eyeliner, and nude lipstick.

Considering the current quarantine restrictions, it is likely that Alyssa’s new image is a throwback from a previous photo shoot. According to Alyssa’s geotag, the snap was taken in Las Vegas, Nevada. She tagged Lee LHGFX photography in her post, and they added a small watermark on the picture.

The photo proved to be a hit with Alyssa’s 526,000 Instagram followers. Within an hour of going live, her photo drummed up more than 1,000 likes and over 200 comments. Dozens of her fans were impressed with the pic.

“You look great in that dress,” wrote one fan.

“Sweeeetttt sizzlin sensations I love you so much,” gushed another user. They trailed their comment with two heart-eyes emoji and two red heart emoji.

“Wow you looking gorgeous in that dress..” said a third admirer, adding multiple fire emoji, a red heart emoji, and a praise-hands emoji to their remark.

“Wow u look just awesome sweetheart I don’t have words to describe how beautiful u r looking damn hot and sexy look stunning outfit love you,” chimed in a fourth person.

Alyssa Lavonne often shares photos of herself in various stages of undress on her Instagram page. She loves to flaunt her curvy body, incredible booty, and ample chest to her many followers.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Alyssa had shared a sizzling pic of herself completely nude aside from some tape. The stunner sat on the ground and extended her lengthy form to show off all of her voluptuous curves.